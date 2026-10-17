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Serie A
team-logoUdinese
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
team-logoLecce
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on Peacock
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Watch Udinese vs Lecce Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Udinese vs Lecce
Udinese
Lecce
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and Lecce will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 6:30 AM.

Udinese vs Lecce is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and Peacock. Details on how to stream the match are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

Udinese host Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of a difficult start to the season.

The Friulani arrive in desperate need of points after four consecutive defeats in the league. Kosta Runjaic's side have been leaking goals and struggling for consistency, and the pressure is building on a squad that looked far more competitive just a few weeks ago.

Lecce's situation is not much more comfortable. Eusebio Di Francesco's team lost 1-2 to Bologna in their last Serie A outing, a result that continues a pattern of inconsistency. The Salentini have shown they can hurt teams — that 3-2 win over Monza proved it — but they have yet to string results together.

Both squads are dealing with injury problems that will shape how each coach sets up. The absences are significant enough to force tactical adjustments, and that unpredictability adds another layer of interest to a fixture where neither side can afford to lose.

A win for Udinese would provide a lifeline and end a run that has begun to look alarming. For Lecce, three points on the road would offer breathing room and a timely confidence boost heading into a congested schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Udinese vs Lecce live.

How to watch Udinese vs Lecce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Udinese vs Lecce Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
page.match.formation.title
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
4-3-3
M. OkoyeM. OkoyeO. SoletO. SoletN. BertolaN. BertolaE. EbosseE. EbosseH. KamaraH. KamaraM. VojvodaM. VojvodaG. ChakvetadzeG. ChakvetadzeJ. EkkelenkampJ. EkkelenkampJ. KarlstroemJ. KarlstroemO. ZarragaO. ZarragaK. DavisK. DavisW. FalconeW. FalconeGabrielGabrielD. VeigaD. VeigaA. GalloA. GalloJ. SiebertJ. SiebertO. NgomO. NgomY. MalehY. MalehL. CoulibalyL. Coulibalyteam-logoA. FatahW. GeubbelsW. GeubbelsS. PierottiS. Pierotti
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
3-4-2-1
Udinese

Starting XI

Lecce

Manager

  • K. Runjaic
  • E. Di Francesco

Udinese head into this fixture without Idrissa Gueye, Nicolò Zaniolo, James Abankwah, Alessandro Zanoli, and Vakoun Issouf Bayo through injury. Runjaic's projected XI includes Maduka Okoye in goal, with Oumar Solet, Nicolò Bertola, and Enzo Ebosse in defence, and Unai Gomez leading the attack.

Lecce are also dealing with a number of absentees, with Medon Berisha, Elijah Scott, Nikola Stulic, and Ivan Ilic all ruled out through injury. Di Francesco is expected to start with Wladimiro Falcone in goal, supported by a back line of Tiago Gabriel, Danilo Veiga, and Antonino Gallo, with Santiago Pierotti and Paco Esteban providing the attacking threat.

Form

UDI

UDI - Form

LAZ
L1-2
INT
L5-3
CGL
L0-1
POG
D1-1
TOR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEC

LEC - Form

ROM
L0-4
CGL
L1-0
MON
W3-2
MIL
L3-0
BOL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Udinese have won none of their last five competitive matches, picking up one draw and suffering four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Torino in Serie A, and the run also includes a heavy 5-3 defeat to Inter. Across those five games, the Friulani have scored six goals and conceded ten, a defensive record that underlines the scale of their current problems.

Lecce have one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five matches. That victory came in a 3-2 win over Monza, but it has been followed by further setbacks, including a 3-0 loss to AC Milan and the most recent 1-2 defeat to Bologna. The Salentini have scored five goals and conceded nine in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

UdineseDrawLecce
4
0
1
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
2
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
1
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
3
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
2
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
1
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
1
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
2
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Recent meetings between these two sides have been close and competitive, with the head-to-head record finely balanced across the last five Serie A encounters. Lecce won the most recent fixture 2-1 at home in February 2026, but Udinese have also shown they can get the better of their opponents in this matchup, including a 3-2 home win in October 2025. Each side has claimed two wins in the last five meetings, with one additional Udinese victory completing the set.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
6420143+1114
D
D
W
W
W
4
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
612357-25
W
D
L
D
L
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
19
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
6006516-110
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Udinese sit 15th and Lecce 13th — positions that place both clubs in the uncomfortable lower half of the table where the gap between safety and the relegation zone remains tight. This fixture has the feel of a direct contest between two sides who cannot afford to keep dropping points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Lecce today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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