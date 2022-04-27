Watch: Totti shoves opponent in face in 'friendly' eight-a-side match against Roma's eternal rivals Lazio

Francesco Totti may be retired from professional football, but the passion accrued from an entire playing career dedicated to Roma does not die away easily - especially when it comes to rivalry with Lazio.

Even in an eight-a-side tournament, Totti does not hold anything back, as seen in the final of the Supercoppa friendly event in which a team representing Lazio took on the "Totti Sporting Club".

Lazio won the game 4-2, which was marred by a multi-player brawl in which Totti was centrally involved, shoving an opponent in the face.

Article continues below

Watch: Totti shoves opponent as 8-a-side match heats up

Scintille in campo durante la finale della 'Supercoppa' di calcio a 8 tra la Lazio e la 'Totti Sporting Club': attimi di tensione pic.twitter.com/qPInreG4Vg — Ref Ref (@RefRef62623343) April 26, 2022

Why did Totti lose his cool?

Shortly before the final whistle, there was a scuffle between several of the players, with Totti forcefully shoving opponent Tomas Amico - who scored a hat-trick in the match - in the face.

The tense moment de-escalated fairly quickly, however, and the game was played to a conclusion.

It certainly shows Totti, who played for Roma through his entire professional club career from 1993 to 2017, has lost none of his competitiveness when facing his old club's deadly local rivals.

Totti played 786 games in all competitions for Roma, scoring 307 goals as an attacking midfielder and striker, winning Serie A in 2001, as well as being part of Italy's World Cup winning squad in 2006.

Further Reading