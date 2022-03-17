Watch: Tierney keeps promise to meet 'inspiration' fan

Andrew Steel
Getty

The Gunners man was true to his word and met with a young supporter set to undergo surgery in the coming days

Kieran Tierney kept his promise to meet with a young disabled fan ahead of Arsenal's match against Liverpool on Wednesday after hailing the young supporter as an "inspiration".

The fan, named Cameron, was previously pictured on social media as a diehard Gunners supporter, and was attending the game against the Reds before undergoing major surgery.

Tierney previously stated that he hoped to organise a meeting with the youngster before Mikel Arteta's side faced Jurgen Klopp's visitors and the club have now released a video showing him true to his word.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Tierney meets "inspiration" ahead of Liverpool encounter

Further reading