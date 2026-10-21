Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Arena Thun

Today's game between Thun and Hajduk Split will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Thun vs Hajduk Split is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX.

Thun host Hajduk Split at Arena Thun in a UEFA Conference League fixture that pits a struggling Swiss side against a Croatian outfit riding a wave of confidence.

Hajduk arrive in Switzerland off the back of a statement result. Gonzalo Garcia's side beat Ajax 2-1 in their last Conference League outing, a win that announced them as genuine contenders at this level and lifted them into the upper half of the competition standings.

Thun's situation is more precarious. Gian-Luca Privitelli's squad have lost three of their last five competitive matches, including a 4-2 defeat to FC Zuerich in the Swiss Super League, and their Conference League campaign has already suffered a setback following a 1-0 loss to FC Twente.

The contrast in momentum between the two sides is stark. Hajduk have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, while Thun head into this fixture with serious questions about their defensive resilience after conceding eleven goals in five games.

For Hajduk, this is an opportunity to build on the Ajax result and cement their standing in the competition. For Thun, it is a chance to arrest a run of form that threatens to derail their European ambitions entirely.

TV channel and live stream options for Thun vs Hajduk Split are listed below.

How to watch Thun vs Hajduk Split with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thun are managed by Gian-Luca Privitelli. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Hajduk Split are led by Gonzalo Garcia. As with Thun, no confirmed squad details or absences have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the fixture.

Form

Thun head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Schaffhausen in the Cup, though they were beaten 1-0 by FC Twente in the Conference League before that. A 4-2 defeat to FC Zuerich also features in that run. Thun have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Hajduk Split have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over NK Varazdin in the HNL, and they followed their 2-1 Conference League victory over Ajax with a 2-1 domestic win over Dinamo Zagreb. Their only defeat in this run came against Rijeka, where they lost 3-0. Hajduk have scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Thun and Hajduk Split. This fixture represents a rare encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Thun currently sit in 29th place while Hajduk Split are placed 10th, meaning Hajduk enter this fixture with a considerably stronger position in the competition and more to protect than their Swiss hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Thun vs Hajduk Split today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: