CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 4 9 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between SV Broki and Violette AC will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for SV Broki vs Violette AC are listed below.

SV Broki and Violette AC meet in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup in what is a significant fixture for both sides as the group stage continues.

SV Broki come into this match sitting fifth in Group A, with their campaign yet to find any real momentum. Three matches have produced just one point, and they have not yet managed a win in this competition.

Violette AC, by contrast, are in much stronger shape. The Haitian club sit second in the group and have won their last two Caribbean Cup fixtures, conceding just once across those games.

For Broki, this is a must-improve performance. Their recent results show a side that has struggled to convert pressure into points, and Violette will arrive with the confidence of back-to-back wins behind them.

Violette's form in this competition has been commanding. A 3-0 win over Defence Force and a narrow victory against Delfines del Este FC show a team that can win in different ways.

With the group standings tightening, both clubs know the value of three points here. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

How to watch SV Broki vs Violette AC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for SV Broki ahead of this fixture. Coaching staff and squad details have not been released, and lineup information will be added closer to kick-off.

Violette AC have also not confirmed any injury or suspension news. No probable lineup has been provided at this stage, and updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

SV Broki have recorded one draw and two defeats from their three most recent matches, all in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup. Their last outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Delfines del Este FC, while prior to that they suffered back-to-back 2-1 losses against Defence Force and Club Sando. Across those three games, Broki have scored once and conceded four.

Violette AC have won their last two CONCACAF Caribbean Cup fixtures. They beat Defence Force 3-0 and followed that with a 1-0 victory over Delfines del Este FC. Looking further back, their last five results also include two defeats to Leon and a loss to Austin FC in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup. In their two most recent Caribbean Cup matches, they have scored four goals and conceded once.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for SV Broki and Violette AC. Historical meeting information between these two sides has not been provided.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Club Sando 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 D W W 2 Violette AC VIO 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 W W 3 Defence Force DEF 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3 L W L 4 Delfines del Este FC DDE 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2 D D L 5 SV Broki SVB 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1 D L L Qualification to next stage

In Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, Violette AC currently sit in second place while SV Broki are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SV Broki vs Violette AC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: