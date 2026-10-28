Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Brentford will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Sunderland vs Brentford is available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+.

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light in a Carabao Cup fixture that brings two sides together at contrasting points of their respective seasons.

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland arrive at this cup tie under real pressure. The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League table and have taken just one win from their last five matches across all competitions, with defensive frailty a recurring problem throughout that run.

Brentford come into this fixture in considerably better shape. Keith Andrews's side drew 1-1 at Hull City in their most recent Premier League outing and have won two of their last five matches, including a 3-0 victory over Chelsea that underlined their quality on their day.

For Sunderland, the Carabao Cup offers a chance to build momentum and confidence away from the league survival battle that currently defines their season. A home crowd at the Stadium of Light will be eager to see a response.

Brentford will view this as an opportunity to progress in a competition where their recent form gives them genuine belief. Andrews will expect his squad to show the same cutting edge that dismantled Chelsea earlier in the campaign.

Both managers will be mindful of their wider squad commitments, but neither side will want to exit the cup without a fight. Expect a competitive encounter on Wearside.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Brentford.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland are managed by Regis Le Bris, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this Carabao Cup tie. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Brentford head into this fixture under Keith Andrews, with no confirmed team news currently available for the away side either. Further squad details will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United, which followed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan. Earlier in that run, the Black Cats suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth and a 0-2 loss to Brighton, with their only win coming away at Torreense in European competition. Sunderland scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Brentford arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Hull City, which came after a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool. The standout result in this run was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, and the Bees also drew 2-2 with Aston Villa. Brentford scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches, with their Carabao Cup win over Reading also featuring in this stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in the Premier League on 5 September 2026, when the match at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium ended 1-1. Before that, Brentford beat Sunderland 3-0 in a Premier League fixture in January 2026, while Sunderland claimed a 2-1 home win in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings — which span Premier League and Championship fixtures — Brentford hold a narrow edge, with two wins to Sunderland's one and two draws.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: