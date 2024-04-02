How to watch The Pat McAfee Show: Date, time, channels, live stream & more

How you can tune into the former NFL punter's sports talk show

Few sports talk shows dominate water-cooler conversation like The Pat McAfee Show, with the variety program hosted by the titular ex-NFL punter going from strength to strength since it made the move to ESPN.

Hosted by the former Indianapolis Colts kickoff specialist, the three-hour show has become one of the cornerstones of sports chat and analysis, expanding from just American football coverage to a host of spots across the United States.

McAfee, who began with DAZN before moving to YouTube and then on to ESPN, has forged a popular reputation among the audience’s network, and with his side forays into WWE further expanding his profile, his portfolio remains an impressive one.

But where can you watch him and his guests pick over the day’s biggest sports stories? What time is it on, and what channels can you watch and livestream it on? GOAL guides you through all you need to know about The Pat McAfee Show below.

What is The Pat McAfee Show?

Getty Images

The Pat McAfee Show is a sports talk show hosted by former NFL player Pat McAfee on weekdays. The program, which lasts three hours and is broadcast through the ESPN network, began following the player’s retirement from professional American football.

With a regular panel of analysts and a rotating cast of famous guests chipping in to offer insight all year long, the show has proven to be a bumper hit in the network's ratings and ranks among some of the most popular programs on the network.

How to watch The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and ESPN+

In the United States, The Pat McAfee Show can be watched either on linear broadcast through ESPN for the first two hours of each program or in its entirety through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to various sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

What time is The Pat McAfee Show?

The Pat McAfee Show is traditionally shown in the same broadcast slot of 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT each weekday. The show previously aired on radio at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. when it first began, but has since moved to its current slot and cemented it after ESPN picked it up.

The Pat McAfee Show TV Schedule

Below, you can find the upcoming schedule for The Pat McAfee Show. It is typically broadcast on weekdays on ESPN and ESPN+, with the first two hours of the three-hour shown on both and the final hour exclusive to the latter.

Date Time Channel Tuesday, April 2 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Wednesday, April 3 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Thursday, April 4 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, April 5 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Monday, April 8 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Tuesday, April 9 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Wednesday, April 10 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Thursday, April 11 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, April 12 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Monday, April 15 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Tuesday, April 16 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Wednesday, April 17 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Thursday, April 18 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, April 19 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Monday, April 22 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Tuesday, April 23 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Wednesday, April 24 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Thursday, April 25 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, April 26 12 p.m. ET ESPN / ESPN+

FAQs

Getty Images

Was Pat McAfee an NFL player?

Pat McAfee was indeed an NFL player. The sports analyst spent an eight-year career at the highest professional level of American football between 2009 and 2016.

McAfee spent his entire pro career with the Indianapolis Colts, whom he was drafted by in the 2009 draft, going as pick 222 in round seven to the AFC South outfit in Indiana.

What position did Pat McAfee play in the NFL?

McAfee spent his NFL career as a punter and kickoff specialist, initially gaining fame for his remarkable power with the boot. Throughout his eight-term spell in Indiana, he impressed with his skill and range.

Almost a decade after retirement, McAfee continues to hold the NFL record for the highest career net average in punted yards, with a remarkable 41.6-yard figure that sets him above the rest of the field across the sport’s history.

Has Pat McAfee won a Super Bowl?

Despite his success with the boot, McAfee never won a Super Bowl during his playing days, reaching Super Bowl XLIV with the Colts in his inaugural season, where the New Orleans Saints defeated them in a 31-17 loss at Sun Life Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

His performances earned him a place on the 2009 All-Rookie Team; however, he went on to earn one first-time All-Pro selection in 2014 and two Pro Bowl selections in 2014 and 2016.

Who are regulars on The Pat McAfee show?

The Pat McAfee Show sees its main host joined by a rotating cast of regular co-hosts, with the most recognizable name being former Green Bay Packers linebacker AJ Hawk and former Indianapolis Colts linebacker and safety Darius Butler.

The former was a member of the Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in 2011, while the latter played alongside McAfee during his career in Indiana.

The show also features various other sporting guests, though the most controversial remains ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose comments surrounding the talk show host Jimmy Kimmel forced McAfee to issue a public apology.