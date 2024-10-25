+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mexican GP Getty Images
Watch the Mexico Grand Prix on Fubo
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix in the US: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula One season heads across the border from the United States this week as teams return to Central America for one of the most popular races at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Watch the Mexico Grand Prix on Fubo
Sign up now

Formerly the Mexican Grand Prix and currently named for the city where it takes place, the event is back at its familiar home of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the season still fascinatingly poised.

A two-horse battle at the top between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris is the kind of marquee event few predicted when the Dutchman made another flying start to the campaign, and the former still indeed has the advantage. But, the Briton won’t go without a fight as the campaign rolls towards the year's final weeks and will be looking to further reduce his rival’s lead at the top of the standings.

Article continues below

With plenty of other twists and turns expected over the final few weeks of the campaign, there will be a lot at stake for many competitors further down the order, too. So, how can you watch it all unfold?

Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Autodromo Hermanos RodriguezGetty Images

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 27, in the familiar surroundings of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, located within the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City area. First held in 1962 and invited to join the Formula One calendar in 1963, it dipped in and out of the schedule until 2015, when it was revived in its current format. It has been held yearly since then, bar 2020, when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Mexico GP Getty Images

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix through ESPN channels. That includes coverage of the primary race, with additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods available through ESPN2 and ESPN, which offer round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

The Grand Prix Sunday itself will be shown on ESPN+. To stream the race, you can sign up to ESPN+ for as little as $11.99 per month on a rolling contract. Annual subscriptions are also available, priced at $119.99 for the year.

Watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on ESPN+
Sign up now

For fans looking for more from their subscription service, FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the Mexico City Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Singapore Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

Watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on Fubo
Sign up now

2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, October 25th, through Sunday, October 27th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

DatePhaseTime (ET)Watch
Friday, October 25thPractice 114:30 ESPN2, Fubo
Friday, October 25thPractice 218:00ESPN2, Fubo
Saturday, October 26thPractice 313:30 ESPN2, Fubo
Saturday, October 26thQualifying17:00 ESPN2, Fubo
Sunday, October 27thGrand Prix15:00 ESPN+, Fubo

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Max Verstappen Mexico GP Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Stream the Mexico City Grand Prix on F1 TV
Sign up now

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on demand?

Mexico GP Lewis Hamilton Getty Images

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Mexico City Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in total or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

Watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on Fubo
Sign up now
Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

You can watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on ESPN and additionally stream the race through FuboTV.

The Fubo streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The Mexico City Grand Prix was first held in 1962 before joining the Formula One calendar the following year. It was initially run until 1970 and then again between 1986 and 1992.

It returned again in its current guise in 2015 when Nico Rosberg and Mercedes won. Since then, it has been a fixture on the schedule and is typically held in the latter half of the campaign.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will both arrive as frontrunners for the Mexico City Grand Prix. The pair are currently the top two in the driver standings.

The Dutchman and the Briton have been involved in some close battles this term, and everything points to another thrilling clash as the former looks to add to his record-breaking five wins here.

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Mexico City Grand Prix is the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, more commonly known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo. Max Verstappen is the defending victor at the event.

Alain Prost holds the record for the most wins here, having won six race victories during his career. Lewis Hamilton is the current Formula One driver with the most, with three triumphs.