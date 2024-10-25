How to watch the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix in the US: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix

The 2024 Formula One season heads across the border from the United States this week as teams return to Central America for one of the most popular races at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Formerly the Mexican Grand Prix and currently named for the city where it takes place, the event is back at its familiar home of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the season still fascinatingly poised.

A two-horse battle at the top between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris is the kind of marquee event few predicted when the Dutchman made another flying start to the campaign, and the former still indeed has the advantage. But, the Briton won’t go without a fight as the campaign rolls towards the year's final weeks and will be looking to further reduce his rival’s lead at the top of the standings.

With plenty of other twists and turns expected over the final few weeks of the campaign, there will be a lot at stake for many competitors further down the order, too. So, how can you watch it all unfold?

Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 27, in the familiar surroundings of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, located within the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City area. First held in 1962 and invited to join the Formula One calendar in 1963, it dipped in and out of the schedule until 2015, when it was revived in its current format. It has been held yearly since then, bar 2020, when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix through ESPN channels. That includes coverage of the primary race, with additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods available through ESPN2 and ESPN, which offer round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

The Grand Prix Sunday itself will be shown on ESPN+. To stream the race, you can sign up to ESPN+ for as little as $11.99 per month on a rolling contract. Annual subscriptions are also available, priced at $119.99 for the year.

For fans looking for more from their subscription service, FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the Mexico City Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Singapore Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, October 25th, through Sunday, October 27th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Watch Friday, October 25th Practice 1 14:30 ESPN2, Fubo Friday, October 25th Practice 2 18:00 ESPN2, Fubo Saturday, October 26th Practice 3 13:30 ESPN2, Fubo Saturday, October 26th Qualifying 17:00 ESPN2, Fubo Sunday, October 27th Grand Prix 15:00 ESPN+, Fubo

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Mexico City Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in total or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.