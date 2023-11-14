How to watch and live stream the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix in the US

Everything you need to know about the Vegas Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula One season may be already over and done with when it comes to the business of silverware, following a record-breaking campaign for Max Verstappen and Red Bull in terms of dominance. But now, the arrival of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix looks set to sprinkle a little bit of stardust and glitter over the asphalt as the sport makes its way back to Sin City once again.

F1 has been to Nevada before, but this year's race marks the first foray under its new name, with teams set to battle it out across a street circuit that takes in several of the host city's most famous landmarks. Marking the first time three races have been held in the United States since 1982, with hopes high for this glitzy event to become a major fixture on the sport's long-term roster of events.

With no modern history for racers to adhere to, it's open season to make a mark under the bright lights. With his third Drivers' Championship crown in tow, the odds will be with Verstappen to cruise to yet another victory.

So, how can you catch all the action across yet another busy F1 weekend from the US? GOAL provides information on where to watch the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, including channel, timings, and recommended packages for those looking to soak up all the action.

Where can I watch the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be streamed in the US via ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. The American cable network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2018, when it struck a multi-year deal to succeed NBC. That includes not just the main race itself but coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the whole weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While ESPN is not available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages include the channel in their standard range, and several streamers, including FuboTV, also carry the service.

Where is the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will occur at a street circuit in the city's heart that lends the race its name. Staged for the first time, the track measures 6.201 km and is set to run 50 laps, bypassing the brand-new MSG Sphere and heading down the Las Vegas Strip.

Despite the race's infancy, this will not be the first time Formula One has been held in Las Vegas, and it ends a four-decade wait for the sport to return to Sin City. Previously, the Las Vegas Strip played host to the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, which was won by Italian Michele Alboreto, perhaps most famously associated with his victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. John Watson and Eddie Cheever completed the podium.

With the area returning to the sport now, hopes will be high for a blockbuster race to tee off its latest foray into racing, and both incumbent champion Verstappen and international hero Hamilton will be cherishing hopes of success around its hairpins when the lights go out in Nevada.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from November 17th through November 19th, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Watch November 17th Practice 1 00:30 ESPN+ Practice 2 04:00 ESPN+ November 18th Practice 3 00:30 ESPN+ Qualifying 04:00 ESPN+ November 19th Grand Prix 02:00 ESPN+

Can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, allowing fans to add an additional outlet with which to watch coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

To sign up for F1 TV, visit the service's website at f1tv.formula1.com and subscribe to your preferred package.

Can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN+ or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Las Vegas Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

The ESPN+ app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, as will the F1 TV service, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.