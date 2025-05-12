How to watch the FA Cup Final 2025 in the United States: Date, time, TV channel and streaming links

Watch soccer’s most prestigious domestic club cup competition

Manchester City are coming to America to defend their FIFA Club World Cup title this summer, and they’ll be hoping to head across the Atlantic with a spring in their step by getting their hands on domestic silverware. The FA Cup is up for grabs at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 17, with City looking to defeat Crystal Palace and take home the trophy. It’s guaranteed to be a must-watch, so keep reading to find out where and when to tune in.

It's been a tough season for Manchester City. Guardiola’s guys kicked off the campaign as defending Premier League champions and were dreaming of further success on both domestic and European fronts, but one trophy after another has slipped through their fingers, as they’ve dramatically fallen from grace. City’s Premier League challenge crumbled after winning just one game (and losing six) in November and December. They also underperformed in the UEFA Champions League. Pep’s men may have progressed from the league phase by the skin of their teeth, but they were outclassed by Real Madrid in the first round of the knockouts.

Thankfully for Manchester City and their fans, the FA Cup has been a welcome distraction during a testing period and they now go in search of a third triumph in the competition in the space of seven years. They’ll also be aiming to make amends for their painful defeat to Manchester rivals United in last year’s FA Cup Final.

We’ve witnessed some thrilling encounters between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in recent times, with 28 goals being scored in the last six clashes between the sides. City will have fonder memories of those matches, though, as they were unbeaten during that run of games, and you have to go back to October 2021 for the last time the Eagles swooped to conquer. However, Palace won’t be overawed by the occasion, despite never having won the FA Cup before. The South Londoners will be hoping it’s third time lucky after finishing as runners-up in both 1990 and 2016. Oliver Glasner's men have been a revelation at times this season, none more so than when outplaying Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final. That stunning 3-0 result followed on from another 3-0 triumph against Fulham in the last-8.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the FA Cup Final, including when it’s taking place and how you can watch all the action unfold live from Wembley Stadium.

When is the FA Cup Final 2025?

Date: Saturday, May 17 Kick-off: 10 am ET Location Wembley Stadium, London, England

Wembley Stadium is a soccer venue in London, England. It opened in 2007 on the site of the original Wembley Stadium, which had stood from 1923 until 2003. The stadium is England's national soccer stadium and thus hosts the majority of the England national team home matches and the FA Cup Final, which is England's primary domestic club soccer competition. It is widely regarded as one of the most iconic soccer stadiums in the world. With 90,000 seats, it is the largest stadium in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe, behind Barcelona's Camp Nou.

Wembley Stadium became the permanent home of the FA Cup Final in 1923, beginning a new chapter in its history. The legendary stadium saw some of the most thrilling cup finals in English soccer history and came to symbolize the sport as a whole.

How to watch the FA Cup Final 2025

ESPN is the holder of US media rights for the FA Cup until at least 2028. As part of the agreement, 79 FA Cup matches have been shown live and exclusively on ESPN+ this season. This included games starting in the first round proper in November, right up to and including the Wembley Final. ESPN+ is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV, and many others. 1 month of ESPN+ is $11.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $16.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $26.99), and 1 year costs $119.99.

How to watch the FA Cup Final 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the FA Cup Final locally, you may need a different way to watch the race. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on match day, by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're travelling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to get access to the match. Most VPNs, like NordVPN, make it easy to do this. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

