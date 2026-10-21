Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and LASK will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sporting CP vs LASK is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sporting CP host LASK at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon in the Champions League, with Rui Borges' side looking to extend their strong run in European competition.

The Lions arrive in good form. Their most recent Champions League outing ended in a 2-0 win over Lens, and three wins from their last five matches across all competitions underline the consistency that has carried them to sixth place in the standings.

Luis Suarez leads the attacking line in a projected XI that also features Maximiliano Araujo and Geny Catamo in wide positions, with Goncalo Inacio anchoring a back line that will be tested by a direct Austrian side. Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar are absent through injury, meaning Borges has limited options in defence and midfield.

LASK arrive at the Alvalade in a difficult moment. They were beaten 6-3 by Liverpool in their previous Champions League fixture and sit 33rd in the competition standings, making this a must-improve outing for Dietmar Kuehbauer's squad.

A 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga last weekend offered some encouragement, but the gap in class between the two sides in this competition is reflected clearly in the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP vs LASK live.

How to watch Sporting CP vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rui Borges is without Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar through injury for the home side. The projected XI sees Kaique Pereira start in goal, with Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, and Ivan Fresneda forming the defensive unit alongside Issa Doumbia. Maximiliano Araujo, Sergi Altimira, Nestory Irankunda, and Geny Catamo are named in midfield, with Luis Guilherme and Luis Suarez leading the attack.

Dietmar Kuehbauer names a full-strength squad with no reported injuries or suspensions. The projected LASK XI includes Lukas Jungwirth in goal, a back line of Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade, Joao Tornich, and Yvan Dibango, with Krystof Danek, Alessandro Schoepf, and Melayro Bogarde in midfield. Kasper Joergensen and Samuel Adeniran support Sasa Kalajdzic in attack.

Form

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Champions League win over Lens, and they also beat Braga 3-1 away in Liga Portugal on October 9. The only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Arouca and a 1-1 draw with Famalicao in domestic action. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

LASK have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in the Bundesliga on October 17, but that followed a 6-3 Champions League defeat to Liverpool and a 2-0 loss to Rapid Wien. LASK drew 3-3 with Hartberg and won 2-1 against First Vienna FC in the other two matches, scoring ten goals and conceding sixteen across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in October 2020 in the Europa League qualification round, when LASK won 4-1 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Before that, LASK beat Sporting CP 3-0 at home in the Europa League group stage in December 2019, while Sporting had won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Lisbon in October of the same year. Across the three recorded meetings, LASK have won twice and Sporting once, with LASK scoring eight goals and Sporting four.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Sporting CP sit sixth while LASK are placed 33rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: