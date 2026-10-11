Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, UNIVERSO, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. Details on each option are listed below.

AC Milan travel to the Stadio Mapei in Reggio Emilia on Sunday to face Sassuolo in Serie A, with Ruben Amorim's side looking to build on their unbeaten league record.

Milan head into the match in good shape after a 3-0 win over Lecce before the international break, and Amorim will be pleased with the condition of his squad after an extended preparation window at Milanello.

Christian Pulisic is central to Milan's ambitions this month. The American stayed at the training ground throughout the international break and arrives at this fixture sharp, confident, and ready to lead the attack.

Sassuolo are a legitimate threat at home, having already beaten Juventus at the Mapei this season. Alberto Aquilani's side lost to Monza in their last outing but will be motivated by the return of home support.

Domenico Berardi is a player Milan know well. The Sassuolo captain has a strong record against the Rossoneri and arrives at this fixture having made headlines off the pitch too, after he and his wife helped a student who collapsed on a bus in Modena earlier this week.

Diego Moreira could earn his first start for Milan. The Belgian winger, signed from Strasbourg in the summer for a fee that could reach 67 million euros, is in line to step in following Alexis Saelemaekers' ankle injury.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan live.

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alberto Aquilani has a lengthy injury list to contend with, as Ismael Kone, Cristian Volpato, Yeferson Paz, Fali Cande, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Edoardo Pieragnolo are all ruled out. Arijanet Muric is expected to start in goal, with a back four of Cinquegrano, Caleta-Car, Leysen, and Doig in front of him, and Berardi, Esposito, and Lauriente leading the attack.

Ruben Amorim is without Warren Bondo, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Pervis Estupinan through injury, and the absences are shaping his tactical approach. Amorim is set to switch to a back four, with Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, and Bartesaghi in defence, and Musah and Rabiot in midfield. Pulisic, Chukwueze, and Moreira are projected to support Gonçalo Ramos in attack, with Luka Modric potentially starting from the bench.

Form

Sassuolo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Monza in Serie A, though they did beat Juventus 3-2 in the league earlier in the run. They also drew 2-2 with Bologna and won a Coppa Italia tie against Frosinone, recording eight goals scored and seven conceded across the five matches.

Milan have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five fixtures. The most recent outing was a 3-0 Serie A win over Lecce, which followed draws against Lazio (2-2) and Juventus (1-1). Their only defeat in the period came against Benfica in the Europa League. Milan have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 Sassuolo win at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A on May 3, 2026. Across the last five recorded encounters, which include Serie A matches and a Coppa Italia tie, Milan have won two, Sassuolo have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The five matches have produced a combined 22 goals.

Standings

In Serie A, Sassuolo sit 10th and Milan are 5th, meaning the visitors arrive with genuine top-four ambitions while the hosts are looking to push into the upper half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: