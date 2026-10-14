Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 14 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Sarmiento and River Plate will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Sarmiento vs River Plate is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX, both of which carry Liga Profesional fixtures.

Sarmiento host River Plate in the Liga Profesional, with Facundo Sava's side looking to build on their most recent result against a visiting team that has been one of the stronger outfits in the division this season.

Sarmiento head into this fixture with a mixed recent run. They beat Aldosivi in their last outing but have also dropped points against Racing Club and Union across the past five matches, leaving their position in the Clausura standings comfortable enough without being secure.

River arrive in form. Leonardo Ponzio's side have won four of their last five Liga Profesional matches, with only a defeat to Huracan interrupting what has otherwise been a productive stretch. They sit second in the Apertura Group B table, and this is a fixture they will expect to take something from.

The contrast in league context gives this match a clear dynamic. Sarmiento are in fourth in the Clausura group and need to protect that standing, while River are chasing the top of the Apertura table and will be pushing for three points on the road.

For TV channel and live stream options for Sarmiento vs River Plate, read on below.

How to watch Sarmiento vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Facundo Sava has not confirmed a probable lineup for Sarmiento, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Leonardo Ponzio's River Plate are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues currently available. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Sarmiento have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win over Aldosivi, and they also recorded a 2-0 victory over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto earlier in that run. Defeats to Racing Club and Union represent the low points of that stretch. Sava's side have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

River Plate have won four and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Ponzio's men beat Banfield, Independiente Rivadavia, Atletico Tucuman, and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto across that run, with only a 2-1 defeat to Huracan interrupting their momentum. River have scored nine goals and conceded five in that period, and their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto.

Head-to-Head Record

River Plate have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent encounter came in March 2026, when River won 2-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, River hold three wins to Sarmiento's one, with one draw, and have generally controlled this matchup regardless of venue.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Sarmiento sit fourth while River Plate are ninth, meaning the home side carry a stronger position in that competition coming into this fixture. The Apertura Group B standings tell a different story, with River placed second and Sarmiento in eleventh, underlining the gap between the two sides in the longer-running group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sarmiento vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: