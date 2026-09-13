Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 13 Sept 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Sarmiento and Belgrano will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Sarmiento vs Belgrano is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

Sarmiento host Belgrano in the Liga Profesional as two sides separated by three places in Group B look to pull clear in the table.

Facundo Sava's side come into this fixture with genuine momentum. Four wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches have lifted Sarmiento to second in the Clausura Group B standings, and they will be confident on home turf.

Belgrano arrive in a different mood. Ricardo Zielinski's team have not won in three Liga Profesional outings, picking up back-to-back draws before a defeat to Defensa y Justicia. They sit fifth in the same group and need a result to keep pace with the sides above them.

The head-to-head record gives Belgrano something to point to. They thrashed Sarmiento 4-0 earlier this year in May, and their overall record against this opponent carries weight.

Still, Sarmiento on their own patch, in form and with a settled defensive record, will not be easy to break down. This fixture has the shape of a tight, competitive contest between two sides with contrasting recent trajectories.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sarmiento vs Belgrano, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Sarmiento vs Belgrano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sarmiento are managed by Facundo Sava, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Belgrano head into the match under Ricardo Zielinski, with team news also yet to be confirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and lineup details will be added as they become available.

Form

Sarmiento have been in strong form across their last five Liga Profesional matches, recording four wins and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 away win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto on September 4, and they also beat Estudiantes and Huracan by the same scoreline in consecutive fixtures. The one blemish was a 4-1 home loss to Union in late August. Across the five matches, Sarmiento have scored eight goals and conceded six.

Belgrano's last five matches across all competitions tell a more mixed story: one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended 1-1 against Huracan on September 4, following a goalless draw with Atletico Tucuman. They did beat Independiente Rivadavia 2-0 in mid-August but have since failed to win in three straight outings. Their Copa Argentina exit, a 1-0 defeat to Racing Club, adds to a difficult recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Liga Profesional on May 3, 2026, when Belgrano won 4-0 at home. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 when Sarmiento hosted in August 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Belgrano have the stronger record, with two wins and three draws, scoring eight goals to Sarmiento's one.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Sarmiento currently sit second while Belgrano are fifth. In the Apertura Group B standings, Belgrano hold fifth place and Sarmiento are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sarmiento vs Belgrano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: