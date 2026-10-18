Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 19 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Sarmiento and Barracas Central will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Sarmiento vs Barracas Central is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX, both of which carry Liga Profesional fixtures.

Sarmiento host Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional, with Facundo Sava's side looking to build on a mixed recent run as they welcome Damian Ayude's visitors to their ground.

Sarmiento sit fifth in the Clausura Group B table, a position that reflects a squad capable of competing at this level but not yet pulling clear of the chasing pack. Their form over the past five matches has been uneven, with wins and draws offset by a defeat to Racing Club that underlined the inconsistency Sava's men need to address.

Barracas Central arrive in eighth place in the Clausura Group B standings, a position that tells its own story about a side still searching for the consistency needed to climb the table. Ayude's team have shown they can pick up results on the road, but their recent form has been patchy.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds an interesting layer to proceedings. Sarmiento have won their last two meetings against Barracas Central, and the visitors will be aware that reversing that trend on the road represents a genuine challenge.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Sarmiento vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Facundo Sava has not confirmed a probable lineup for Sarmiento ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Damian Ayude's Barracas Central are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues currently available for the away side. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Sarmiento have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with River Plate, and they also drew 1-1 with Belgrano earlier in that run. A 3-1 defeat to Racing Club represents the low point of that stretch, though wins over Aldosivi and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto demonstrate Sava's side can find their best form.

Barracas Central have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Ayude's men beat Huracan 2-0 in their most recent outing and also won 2-3 away at Atletico Tucuman. A 0-1 defeat to Independiente Rivadavia interrupted their run, while draws against Banfield and Argentinos Juniors round out a period of mixed but competitive results.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Sarmiento won 1-2 away at Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sarmiento hold two wins to Barracas Central's none, with three draws, and the home side have not lost to their visitors in any of those meetings.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Sarmiento's fifth place gives them a slight edge over Barracas Central in eighth, meaning the home side carry the stronger league position into this fixture. The Apertura Group B standings present a different picture, with Barracas Central placed eighth and Sarmiento down in eleventh, reflecting a tighter gap between the two sides in that competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sarmiento vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: