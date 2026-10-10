Serie A - Game Week 30 10 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Vitoria will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Vitoria are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Sao Paulo host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that carries real significance for both sides, with neither able to afford further slippage in the standings.

Dorival Junior's side have endured a difficult run of results. They have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Serie A defeats to Santos FC and Cruzeiro, and the mood around the club is under pressure.

The Santos defeat was particularly damaging. Philippe Coutinho came off the bench on his debut for the Vila Belmiro club and played a decisive role in a 2-1 victory, adding another layer of difficulty to what has already been a turbulent stretch for Sao Paulo.

Vitoria arrive in better shape than their recent standing might suggest. Jair Ventura's side thrashed Chapecoense AF 4-0 in their most recent outing, a result that will have lifted confidence heading into this trip.

That win followed a 1-3 defeat to Cruzeiro, so consistency remains a question for Vitoria. But they have shown they can perform when the occasion demands, and a positive result here would strengthen their position in the table.

With both sides sitting close together in the Serie A standings, this fixture has the feel of a match that could shift the dynamic for either camp as the season moves toward its conclusion.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sao Paulo vs Vitoria, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dorival Junior has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Sao Paulo squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Vitoria, Jair Ventura has similarly kept his selections close. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed in the available team news, and their probable lineup has not been announced. Further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Sao Paulo head into this match with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Cruzeiro, and they also lost 1-2 at home to Santos FC on October 2. Their only win in that run was a 1-0 league victory over Internacional, while a draw against Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana was sandwiched between two defeats. Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Vitoria arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match produced an emphatic 4-0 Serie A win over Chapecoense AF, though before that they fell 1-3 to Cruzeiro in the league. They also claimed a 1-0 win over Gremio earlier in September. Vitoria scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-0 to Vitoria, with Vitoria as hosts in a Serie A fixture played in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Vitoria hold the stronger record with three wins compared to one for Sao Paulo, with one match ending level. Sao Paulo's only victory in that run was a 3-1 away win in May 2024.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Sao Paulo sit 11th and Vitoria are 12th, placing both sides in the lower half of the division and making this a fixture with real stakes for teams looking to pull clear of any relegation concern.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: