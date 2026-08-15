Serie A - Game Week 23 15 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Coritiba will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Coritiba are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Sao Paulo host Coritiba in a Serie A fixture that neither side can afford to treat lightly, with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the table and points becoming increasingly precious as the season progresses.

Dorival Junior's Sao Paulo side have struggled for momentum in recent weeks. A 2-1 defeat to Gremio in their last league outing followed an earlier draw with Flamengo, and the pressure is building on a squad that has been splitting its attention between Serie A and Copa Sudamericana.

Coritiba arrive in slightly better shape by comparison, at least in terms of their most recent result. Fernando Seabra's side beat Chapecoense AF 2-1 in their last Serie A match, a result that gave the club some breathing room after a difficult run.

The visitors sit 10th in the Serie A standings, one place above Sao Paulo in 12th. A win on the road would give Coritiba a genuine foothold in the top half and put further distance between themselves and the clubs below.

For Sao Paulo, this is a match where home advantage needs to count. The Copa Sudamericana commitments have added strain to the squad, and a draw with Bolivar midweek means Dorival Junior must now manage both fatigue and form.

Both teams know what is at stake. A defeat for either side would leave them looking nervously over their shoulders rather than upward at the top half.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sao Paulo vs Coritiba, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Coritiba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo head coach Dorival Junior has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Coritiba manager Fernando Seabra also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues reported from the away camp, and no projected XI has been published. Further squad information will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Sao Paulo have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana, following a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Gremio. They also drew 1-1 with Flamengo in the league and lost 2-1 to Athletico Paranaense before that. Across the five matches, Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five, with no back-to-back wins in that stretch.

Coritiba's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A victory over Chapecoense AF on August 8, which ended a run of back-to-back league defeats to Cruzeiro and Palmeiras. They also drew 0-0 with Red Bull Bragantino and lost 3-0 to Flamengo earlier in the run. Coritiba scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Coritiba hosted Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that ended 0-1 to the visitors. Before that, Sao Paulo won 2-1 at home against Coritiba in September 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Sao Paulo have won three, with two games finishing level and Coritiba yet to claim a victory in this run.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Coritiba sit 10th while Sao Paulo are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Coritiba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: