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Major League Soccer
team-logoSan Jose Earthquakes
PayPal Park
team-logoColorado Rapids
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Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids
San Jose Earthquakes
Colorado Rapids
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 32
PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription.

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Apple TV

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San Jose Earthquakes host Colorado Rapids at PayPal Park in San Jose in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture with contrasting stakes for each side.

Bruce Arena's Earthquakes sit fourth in the West and arrive into this match having lost their last outing 3-0 to FC Dallas. That defeat snapped an unbeaten run and will have sharpened focus ahead of a home fixture they need to win.

San Jose had shown resilience before that loss. Three draws in four matches — including a 1-1 result with Nashville SC and a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake — pointed to a side that could hold its own but struggled to close games out. Arena will want a response at PayPal Park.

Colorado Rapids arrive in eighth place in the Western Conference, a position that puts their playoff hopes under pressure with the regular season entering its final stretch. Matt Wells's side will take confidence from their most recent result, a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Rapids have been a difficult team to beat in recent weeks. Their last five matches include just one defeat, with draws against Portland Timbers, Minnesota United, and San Jose themselves showing a squad capable of grinding out points on the road.

This fixture carries real urgency for both clubs. San Jose need to recover from a heavy defeat on home soil, while Colorado need the points to climb the table and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids live.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Arena

Bruce Arena has not confirmed his starting lineup for San Jose Earthquakes ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Matt Wells is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Colorado Rapids, with no injury or suspension details reported for the travelling squad. Further team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

SJE

SJE - Form

POT
W3-1
CLR
D1-1
RSL
D1-1
NSC
D1-1
DAL
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CLR

CLR - Form

LAG
L3-2
SJE
D1-1
MIN
D2-2
POT
D0-0
VAN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

San Jose Earthquakes have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 loss to FC Dallas, and they also drew 1-1 with Nashville SC in their previous fixture. The Earthquakes' only win in the run came in a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers. San Jose conceded in four of their last five matches.

Colorado Rapids have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps, following a 0-0 draw with Portland Timbers. The Rapids also drew 2-2 with Minnesota United during the run, with their only defeat coming against LA Galaxy, 3-2. Colorado scored and conceded across a mixed sequence that nonetheless ended on a positive note.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

San Jose EarthquakesDrawColorado Rapids
2
1
2
Major League Soccer
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
1
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
FT
US Open Cup
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
0
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
2
FT
Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
1
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
3
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2026, when Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture at Colorado. Before that, Colorado beat San Jose 2-0 in the US Open Cup in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, San Jose hold the edge with two wins to Colorado's one, with two draws also recorded.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
3116786332+3155
L
W
D
D
L
2
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
3115975847+1154
W
D
W
L
W
3
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
3114985644+1251
L
L
D
W
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
3113995245+748
L
D
D
D
W
5
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
3113994139+248
D
D
D
D
L
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
32121195035+1547
D
D
W
D
L
7
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
311110104139+243
D
D
L
W
W
8
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
31126134241+142
W
D
D
D
L
9
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
321011114554-941
D
D
W
L
W
10
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
31116144848039
W
W
D
L
W
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
31107145458-437
W
D
L
D
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
31811125558-335
D
D
D
L
D
13
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
31811124755-835
D
W
D
D
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
31810134057-1734
W
L
L
L
D
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
3164213777-4022
L
L
L
D
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

San Jose Earthquakes sit fourth in the Western Conference, inside the playoff positions but with ground to protect, while Colorado Rapids are eighth — close enough to the postseason picture to make this fixture a meaningful one for Wells's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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