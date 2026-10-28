Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 22:30 PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 10:30 PM.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription.

San Jose Earthquakes host Colorado Rapids at PayPal Park in San Jose in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture with contrasting stakes for each side.

Bruce Arena's Earthquakes sit fourth in the West and arrive into this match having lost their last outing 3-0 to FC Dallas. That defeat snapped an unbeaten run and will have sharpened focus ahead of a home fixture they need to win.

San Jose had shown resilience before that loss. Three draws in four matches — including a 1-1 result with Nashville SC and a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake — pointed to a side that could hold its own but struggled to close games out. Arena will want a response at PayPal Park.

Colorado Rapids arrive in eighth place in the Western Conference, a position that puts their playoff hopes under pressure with the regular season entering its final stretch. Matt Wells's side will take confidence from their most recent result, a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Rapids have been a difficult team to beat in recent weeks. Their last five matches include just one defeat, with draws against Portland Timbers, Minnesota United, and San Jose themselves showing a squad capable of grinding out points on the road.

This fixture carries real urgency for both clubs. San Jose need to recover from a heavy defeat on home soil, while Colorado need the points to climb the table and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids live.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruce Arena has not confirmed his starting lineup for San Jose Earthquakes ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Matt Wells is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Colorado Rapids, with no injury or suspension details reported for the travelling squad. Further team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

San Jose Earthquakes have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 loss to FC Dallas, and they also drew 1-1 with Nashville SC in their previous fixture. The Earthquakes' only win in the run came in a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers. San Jose conceded in four of their last five matches.

Colorado Rapids have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps, following a 0-0 draw with Portland Timbers. The Rapids also drew 2-2 with Minnesota United during the run, with their only defeat coming against LA Galaxy, 3-2. Colorado scored and conceded across a mixed sequence that nonetheless ended on a positive note.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2026, when Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture at Colorado. Before that, Colorado beat San Jose 2-0 in the US Open Cup in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, San Jose hold the edge with two wins to Colorado's one, with two draws also recorded.

Standings

San Jose Earthquakes sit fourth in the Western Conference, inside the playoff positions but with ground to protect, while Colorado Rapids are eighth — close enough to the postseason picture to make this fixture a meaningful one for Wells's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: