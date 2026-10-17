Serie A - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Genoa will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Roma vs Genoa is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

The Giallorossi are licking their wounds after a dramatic Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, a match they led 3-1 before conceding three times in the final minutes to lose 4-3. The manner of that collapse — three goals from corners in the closing stages — has left serious questions about the squad's ability to manage games when it matters most.

Gasperini now faces those questions without two of his most important attacking players. Paulo Dybala picked up an injury at half-time against Real Madrid, while Donyell Malen is suspended. It is a significant blow to Roma's attacking options heading into a league game they will be expected to win.

Genoa arrive in Rome in a precarious position near the foot of the table, managed by Daniele De Rossi. Their recent Serie A form has been inconsistent, though they did beat Fiorentina in their last league outing.

For Roma, this is a chance to respond — and to give fringe players the opportunity to stake a claim. The Olimpico crowd will want a reaction after midweek.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Roma vs Genoa, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Roma vs Genoa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini is without Paulo Dybala, who was forced off at half-time during the midweek Champions League match, and Donyell Malen, who serves a suspension. Bryan Cristante and Mile Svilar also remain unavailable through injury. The projected XI includes Pierluigi Gollini in goal, with a back three of Evan N'Dicka, Gianluca Mancini, and Mario Hermoso. Nahuel Molina and Wesley provide width, Manu Koné and Marten de Roon sit in midfield alongside Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Santiago Castro leads the attack. Koné's involvement will be monitored after he was substituted in tears during the Real Madrid match.

De Rossi's Genoa are without a lengthy list of players, including Joi Xheto Nuredini, Elias Havel, Lorenzo Colombo, Franz-Ethan Meichtry, Lorenzo Venturino, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Otoa, and Amorim. The projected Genoa XI features Justin Bijlow in goal, with Stephan El Shaarawy and Junior Messias providing attacking threat and Milutin Osmajic leading the line.

Form

Roma have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League — a result that followed a 0-0 draw with Como in Serie A. Earlier in the run, Roma drew 2-2 with Inter and beat Torino 2-0 away from home. Across those five matches, Roma have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record a growing concern.

Genoa have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with a friendly defeat also included in that stretch. Their best recent result was a 2-1 win at Fiorentina, while they lost 2-1 to Parma in Serie A. They drew 1-1 with Frosinone and beat Sudtirol 1-0 in the Coppa Italia earlier in the run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs saw Genoa win 2-1 at home in March 2026 in Serie A, ending a run of Roma dominance in the fixture. Before that, Roma had beaten Genoa 3-1 twice in succession — in December 2025 and January 2025 — both at the Olimpico. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Roma have won three and Genoa one, with one draw, and Roma have scored nine goals to Genoa's six in that period.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Roma sit third while Genoa are 17th. The gap between the two clubs reflects the contrasting pressures on either side: Roma chasing a place among the division's best, Genoa fighting to move away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Genoa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: