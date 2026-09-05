Serie A - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Atalanta will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Roma vs Atalanta is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in what shapes up as one of Serie A's most compelling third-round fixtures. Gian Piero Gasperini returns to face the club he rebuilt over a decade, now tasked with doing something similar in the capital.

Roma arrive at this match in electric form. Back-to-back 4-0 wins in Serie A — against Fiorentina and then away at Lecce — have sent them to the top of the table after just two rounds. Gasperini's side has scored eight league goals and conceded none, a statement of intent from a squad that underwent significant reshaping over the summer.

Atalanta come to Rome with their own unbeaten start intact. Maurizio Sarri's side beat Sassuolo 2-1 before edging Bologna 1-0, with a late winner sealing three points in their most recent league outing. Four wins from five across all competitions underline a squad that has carried its momentum from last season.

The transfer window added further intrigue to both camps. Roma's sporting director Tony D'Amico has not ruled out further additions from the free-agent market, while Atalanta closed their business with the arrival of Jonathan Rowe from Bologna — a wide attacker who gives Sarri genuine attacking depth. Manu Koné stays at Roma after Chelsea's late approach was blocked by Gasperini himself, who refused to sanction the sale of one of his key midfielders.

Atalanta also completed the transfer of Franck Kessié, who joined from Al Ahli despite reported interest from Juventus — a signing that adds physicality and experience to Sarri's midfield options.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Roma vs Atalanta, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and the latest head-to-head record.

How to watch Roma vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roma head into this match without Muhammed Bah, Devyne Rensch, and Evan N'Dicka through injury, with no suspensions affecting Gasperini's selection. The projected XI features Mile Svilar in goal behind a back line that includes Mario Hermoso and Gianluca Mancini, with Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule, and Donyell Malen among the attacking options. Bryan Cristante and Manu Koné — whose stay was confirmed after Chelsea's deadline-day approach collapsed — are named in the projected midfield.

Atalanta travel to Rome with four players sidelined: Isak Hien, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Thomas Kristensen, and new signing Jonathan Rowe are all listed as injured. Sarri's projected XI includes Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with Giorgio Scalvini and Sead Kolasinac in defence, and Charles De Ketelaere, Giacomo Raspadori, and Gianluca Scamacca forming the attacking unit. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Roma have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their two most recent Serie A outings produced a 4-0 win over Fiorentina and a 4-0 away victory at Lecce, with eight goals scored and none conceded in the league so far this season. A 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly interrupted an otherwise positive run, while the only defeat came against Brighton, who won 3-0 in another warm-up game.

Atalanta have won four of their last five, drawing one. Their Serie A results — a 2-1 win over Sassuolo and a 1-0 victory at Bologna — were supplemented by a Conference League qualification win away at Hapoel Tel Aviv. Sarri's side conceded just one goal across their five official matches in that stretch, with the draw against Hapoel Tel Aviv in the first leg the only occasion they failed to win.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in April 2026, a Serie A draw that reflected the competitive balance between the two clubs on the day. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Atalanta hold the stronger record with three wins to Roma's none, alongside two draws. Atalanta have scored eight goals in those five matches and conceded five.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Roma sit top after two rounds of the season, with Atalanta placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: