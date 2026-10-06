Serie A - Game Week 29 7 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Remo and Gremio will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Remo vs Gremio are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, so coverage is available across multiple platforms depending on your location.

Remo host Gremio in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of a difficult stretch of form. With the table tightening around the relegation zone, neither side can afford to treat this as a routine outing.

Remo sit in 19th place under coach Thiago Carpini, and the numbers tell a brutal story. Five consecutive defeats have left the club in a precarious position, and the pressure on Carpini to find a result at home is mounting with each passing round.

Gremio arrive in slightly better shape, though Renato Gaucho's side have their own problems to solve. Three losses in their last four Serie A outings have stalled any momentum, and a draw against Palmeiras last time out offered only modest relief.

The only previous meeting in this dataset ended goalless, so a tight, tense contest would not come as a surprise. Both teams have shown they can score, but defensive solidity has been a recurring issue for each side.

For Remo, this is as close to a must-win fixture as the calendar will offer for some time. For Gremio, three points would go a long way toward easing the pressure on their own standing. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match.

How to watch Remo vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thiago Carpini has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this match for Remo, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Renato Gaucho faces a similar situation on the Gremio side, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Remo have lost all five of their most recent matches and arrive into this fixture without a win to their name in recent weeks. Their last outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Santos FC, and they also fell 2-3 to Coritiba earlier in the run. Across those five games, Remo scored six goals and conceded eight, a return that reflects both a willingness to attack and an inability to hold firm at the back.

Gremio have won just one of their last five matches, that coming in a Cup competition against Internacional, a 3-1 victory. In Serie A, their record reads one draw and three defeats, with the most recent league outing a 0-0 stalemate against Palmeiras. They scored six goals across all five matches but conceded six as well, leaving their defensive record equally unconvincing.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Serie A Gremio GRE 0 Remo REM 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only fixture between these two sides in this dataset took place on April 5, 2026, when Gremio hosted Remo in a Serie A match that finished 0-0. With just one meeting on record here, there is limited history to draw from, though that goalless draw suggests the sides are capable of cancelling each other out.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Remo sit in 19th place and Gremio in 17th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division where the threat of relegation is a real and present concern. A win for either side would provide meaningful breathing room in that battle.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Remo vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: