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Serie A
team-logoRemo
team-logoBotafogo RJ
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Watch Remo vs Botafogo RJ Serie A soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Remo vs Botafogo RJ
Remo
Botafogo RJ
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Remo and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 33

Today's game between Remo and Botafogo RJ will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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How to watch Remo vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Remo vs Botafogo RJ Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Carpini

Form

REM

REM - Form

SAN
L1-2
GRE
D1-1
VAS
D0-0
BGT
D1-1
CRU
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRJ

BRJ - Form

MIR
L2-0
VAS
L1-2
COR
D1-1
CHA
W1-0
INT
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RemoDrawBotafogo RJ
1
0
2
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
Remo badge
Remo
REM
2
FT
Serie B
Remo badge
Remo
REM
0
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
FT
Serie B
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
3
Remo badge
Remo
REM
0
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
3221746427+3770
W
W
W
D
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
3220935622+3469
W
W
W
W
D
3
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
32166105146+554
W
W
L
W
W
4
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
3215985038+1254
D
L
W
D
W
5
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
3214995041+951
L
L
L
W
W
6
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
32148104438+650
L
W
W
D
W
7
BahiaBahiaBAH
32131184540+550
D
L
W
L
L
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
321210104947+246
D
W
L
D
W
9
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
32127133736+143
D
W
W
L
L
10
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
32118133938+141
L
D
W
D
L
11
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
32109134451-739
L
W
D
L
L
12
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
32109133850-1239
L
L
D
L
L
13
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
31108133945-638
W
L
D
W
W
14
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
32108143546-1138
D
D
L
W
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
32910133745-837
D
W
L
D
W
16
InternacionalInternacionalINT
32811133640-435
W
L
D
W
L
17
GremioGremioGRE
32810143544-934
W
L
D
D
D
18
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
3289153442-833
L
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
32511163450-1626
L
D
D
D
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
3149183263-3121
W
L
L
L
D
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Remo vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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