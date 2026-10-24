Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 17:30 Sports Illustrated Stadium

Today's game between Red Bull New York and Inter Miami CF will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 5:30 PM.

This MLS fixture is available to stream live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. A standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year covers all MLS content with no blackouts. Season ticket holders of MLS clubs receive an Apple TV subscription as part of their package.

Inter Miami CF travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey to face Red Bull New York in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries very different implications for each side.

The Red Bulls sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, a position that leaves them fighting to stay relevant in the playoff picture with the regular season drawing to a close. Michael Bradley's side have been inconsistent, and the pressure is mounting.

Inter Miami arrive in a far stronger position. Sitting second in the East, Kily Gonzalez's squad have been one of the more convincing teams in the conference, even if results have occasionally papered over some defensive fragility.

Lionel Messi continues to be the central figure for Miami. The Argentine has been in excellent scoring form, and his presence alone shifts the dynamic of any MLS fixture.

Messi is also fresh from being honoured in Oviedo, where he received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports — recognition that extended beyond football to include his humanitarian work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He arrived back to club duties carrying that prestige.

For New York, stopping Messi and disrupting Miami's rhythm will be the primary challenge. Bradley's team have the home crowd behind them, but they will need a significant improvement on recent performances.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Red Bull New York are managed by Michael Bradley. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Inter Miami CF are managed by Kily Gonzalez. As with the Red Bulls, no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension data is available at this stage, and the section will be updated as information emerges.

Form

Red Bull New York head into this fixture having won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five MLS matches, with one additional win included in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Toronto FC, and they also fell 0-3 to St. Louis City in late September. The one bright spot was a 4-1 win over San Diego FC. Across those five matches, the Red Bulls have struggled for defensive consistency.

Inter Miami have won three and lost one of their last five, with one draw also recorded. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Atlanta United, and they followed that with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC. Miami also beat DC United 4-0 during this run, though they did suffer a 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew. They have been prolific in front of goal across this period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2, with Inter Miami hosting Red Bull New York in April 2026. Prior to that, New York hosted Miami in July 2025 and were beaten 1-5. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami have been the dominant side, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat — with the Red Bulls' only victory coming in a 4-0 home win in March 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami's second-place standing puts them firmly in contention for a top seed heading into the playoffs, while Red Bull New York's ninth-place position means they are on the outside of the postseason places and need points urgently.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: