LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Estadio Butarque

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Espanyol will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol is available to watch live in the United States on several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rayo Vallecano host Espanyol at Estadio Butarque in Leganes in a LaLiga fixture that finds both clubs in need of a positive result after difficult recent runs.

Benat San Jose's side sit 16th in the table and arrive into this match on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid, a result that exposed defensive frailties that have plagued them throughout the early weeks of the season. Their record of one win from their last five league outings makes this a must-improve occasion at home.

Espanyol come in considerably better shape. Manolo Gonzalez's team picked up a 2-0 win at Osasuna in their most recent outing, a result that lifted them to eighth in the standings and gave the squad genuine confidence heading into this trip.

The visitors have lost just once in their last three matches, and that away victory at Osasuna showed a team capable of grinding out results on the road. Rayo will need to be at their sharpest to contain them.

With Rayo carrying injury and suspension concerns into the game, Espanyol will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. Augusto Batalla, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, Randy Nteka, and Gnangoro Bouare are all sidelined through injury, while Jorge de Frutos is suspended. Benat San Jose's projected XI sees Emil Audero in goal, with Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune, Andrei Ratiu, and Adria Pedrosa in defence. Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, and Pedro Diaz are named in midfield, with Alvaro Garcia, Sergio Camello, and Fran Perez expected to lead the attack.

Espanyol travel without Kike Garcia and Javier Puado through injury, and Manolo Gonzalez has no suspensions to manage. The projected XI features Marko Dmitrovic in goal, backed by Omar El Hilali, Roger Hinojo, Clemens Riedel, and Leandro Cabrera. Marcos Fernandez, Gabriel Moscardo, Tyrhys Dolan, Edu Exposito, and Javi Hernandez are named in midfield, with Roberto Fernandez expected to lead the line.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid, and they also suffered a 5-2 loss to Barcelona earlier in the campaign. Their only win in the run came against Racing Santander, a 3-2 victory that briefly suggested a change in momentum. Across those five games, Rayo have scored eight goals and conceded thirteen, a defensive record that will concern San Jose.

Espanyol's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory at Osasuna, following a 1-1 draw at Sevilla. Their only defeat in the last three outings was a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad. Gonzalez's side have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five games, with their away form a particular bright spot.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in April 2026 at Estadio Butarque, with Rayo Vallecano winning 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has won twice, with one match ending level, and the five games have produced a combined nine goals. Espanyol's last away win in this fixture came in May 2023, though their overall record in the series is competitive.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Rayo Vallecano sit 16th while Espanyol are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: