How to watch and live stream the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix in the US

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula One season heads towards its final quarter, with the might of Red Bull and Max Verstappen near-unstoppable as they take aim at twin championship success. After bouncing back to form at the Japanese Grand Prix, the Dutchman and his team will have high hopes for further triumphs at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Having taken a one-year absence in order for the country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the race at Lusail International Circuit is back on the F1 calendar in the first year of a ten-season contract following its introduction in 2021 - and it could prove to be the climactic race for the biggest prize of all too.

With Red Bull having wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship in Japan, Verstappen can seize the Drivers' Championship here across a sprint race weekend. Providing team-mate Sergio Perez does not score six more points than him on Saturday, he will add a third crown to his title - and even if he misses his chance there, the Grand Prix itself will offer him another shot.

The big question for fans however will be just how they can catch all the action unfold across another busy weekend of racing. Here, GOAL will take viewers through where to watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, including channel, timings and recommended packages for those looking to soak up all of the action.

Where can I watch 2023 Qatar Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix through ESPN2. The American cable network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2018, when it struck a multi-year deal to succeed NBC. That includes not just the main race itself, but also coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While ESPN is not available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages will include the channel among their standard range. At the same time, several streamers will also carry the service, including F1 TV, DirecTV, and fuboTV.

The home of all things Formula One, F1 TV Pro lets you watch F1 live and on demand, including practice sessions, qualifying and the races, ad free, anywhere, any time. Fans in the US can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year.

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Stream 2023 Qatar Grand Prix on DirecTV

For cable subscribers, DirecTV is the best option for Formula One fans who like no-fuss and simplicity, offering all Formula One content with the click of a button, no apps and no extra signing-in. All of DirecTV's packages feature the essential Formula One channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

Plans start at $64.99/mo.

To sign up for DirecTV, visit the provider's website at www.directv.com/packages, select how you want to connect, your device and delivery information. At this point, there's not much left to do but stay patient. Once your Gemini box or installer has arrived, you'll have hundreds of channels at your fingertips!

Stream 2023 Qatar Grand Prix on fuboTV

Stream the entire Formula 1 season on ESPN with fuboTV. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula 1 and general sports fans.

Plans start at $74.99/mo. Additional taxes and fees may apply.

If you're looking to only stream the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial and have access to all of the weekend's practice races, qualifying and Grand Prix.

To sign up for fuboTV, visit the streamer's website at www.fubo.tv/ and start a free trial under any of their plans.

Where is the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix?

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix takes place at Lusail International Circuit, located on the city limits of Lusail, to the north of the nation’s capital Doha. Originally constructed for the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2004, the venue first became associated with Formula One during the 2021 season.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Australian Grand Prix was pulled during the 2021 campaign, forcing bosses to find an alternative to plug the gap on a busy race schedule. Ultimately, Qatar hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix later that year, with the success of the inaugural event earning it a regular place.

Since the last time teams decided, extensive work has been undertaken to improve capacity around the track. In 2021, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes took the victory, in what would be a decisive race for the Briton’s title clash with Max Verstappen, while Fernando Alonso completed the podium after the pair.

Qatar Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix runs across the full weekend, from October 6th through October 8th, with practice, qualifying and the race itself spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel October 6th Practice 1 09:30 (ET) ESPN2 Qualifying 13:00 (ET) ESPN2 October 7th Sprint Shootout 09:30 (ET) ESPN2 Sprint 13:00 (ET) ESPN2 October 8th Grand Prix 13:00 (ET) ESPN2

Can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the providers of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, allowing fans to add an additional outlet with which to watch coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix.

To sign up for F1 TV, visit the service’s website at f1tv.formula1.com and subscribe to your package of choice.

Can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you will be able to watch back the Qatar Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The ESPN app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, as will the F1 TV service, allowing fans to revisit the event in either full or bite-sized highlights packages.