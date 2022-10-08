WATCH: Pulisic scores much-needed goal for Chelsea after returning to starting XI against Wolves

Christian Pulisic scored in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves as the U.S. men's national team star took his chance on his return to the starting XI.

Was denied long-range strike in first half

Broke through after the break

Gives Graham Potter reason to keep him in XI

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic's goal came in the 54th minute as the American finished from a tight angle on the left-hand side following a pass from Mason Mount.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal could prove vital for Pulisic, who is attempting to push his way into the picture under new manager Graham Potter. It comes after he provided an assist in his last appearance, while the goal also sees Pulisic become the third American to score 20 times in the Premier League, joining Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC AND CHELSEA? The Blues will now look towards the Champions League, where they'll face AC Milan in Italy on Tuesday.