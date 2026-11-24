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Serie B - Game Week 13 25 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stadio Romeo Anconetani

Pisa host Modena at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani, with both sides looking towards the top of the Serie B table.

Paolo Bianco's Pisa come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win away to Empoli. It ended a run of three draws and one defeat in their previous four matches.

Pisa sit fifth but have struggled for consistency. They drew with Palermo and Hellas Verona, while Avellino beat them 2-0.

Daniele Galloppa's Modena arrive in contrasting form. They are second in the table and have won four of their last five matches.

They most recently beat Juve Stabia 2-0, following away wins against Virtus Entella and LR Vicenza. Galloppa's defence have conceded just two goals in five games.

Pisa must show their defensive solidity has returned against one of the league's most in-form sides. Here's how to watch the match live.

Team news

Pisa manager Paolo Bianco has yet to name a likely line-up or announce any unavailable or suspended players. Modena's Daniele Galloppa has not reported any absences or suspensions either, and no likely line-up is available. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Pisa have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five Serie B matches. They most recently won 1-0 away to Empoli, after a 2-2 draw with Sudtirol and a 2-0 defeat to Avellino. They also drew 3-3 with Palermo and 1-1 with Hellas Verona. Across those games, Pisa have scored seven goals and conceded eight. Modena have won four and drawn one, remaining unbeaten. They most recently beat Juve Stabia 2-0, following a 2-0 victory against Virtus Entella in Chiavari and a 3-0 win over Cesena. Modena have scored ten goals and conceded two, keeping three clean sheets.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met in Serie B on 5 April 2025, when Pisa lost 2-1 to Modena. In the five meetings listed, Modena have won four and drawn one, while Pisa have not won any. Modena have scored eight goals to Pisa's three.

Standings

Pisa are fifth in Serie B, while Modena are second.