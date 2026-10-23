Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

Philadelphia Union host New England Revolution at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with direct implications for the Eastern Conference standings.

Ryan Richter's Union come into this match on a strong run of form. Four wins from their last five MLS outings have established Philadelphia as one of the more consistent sides in the East over recent weeks, and they will be looking to extend that momentum on home soil.

New England arrive in Chester sitting third in the Eastern Conference. Marko Mitrovic's side have shown they can win on the road this season, and three wins from their last five matches reflect a squad capable of competing at the top end of the table.

The Revolution's recent results have been mixed, however. Back-to-back losses to Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake earlier in October disrupted a positive stretch, though wins over FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC show the squad has the quality to respond.

Philadelphia sit sixth in the East, three places below their opponents, making this a direct meeting between two clubs with contrasting ambitions — the Union chasing ground, New England protecting their position.

For both sides, the points matter. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ryan Richter takes charge of Philadelphia Union for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marko Mitrovic oversees the New England Revolution travelling party. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is available at this stage and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Philadelphia Union have won four and drawn one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Charlotte FC, following a 1-3 win at Chicago Fire FC on October 15. The Union also recorded victories over Real Salt Lake, Orlando City, and Sporting Kansas City during that run, scoring 12 goals and conceding 12 across the five games.

New England Revolution have won three and lost two of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on October 17, which followed a 2-3 victory at FC Cincinnati. The Revolution also suffered a 0-3 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC during that period, scoring 10 goals and conceding eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when New England Revolution beat Philadelphia Union 2-1 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, New England hold three wins to Philadelphia's two, with the Union winning both meetings played at Subaru Park, including a 1-0 home win in September 2025 and a 5-1 victory in July 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, New England Revolution sit third and Philadelphia Union are sixth, with both clubs inside the playoff positions as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: