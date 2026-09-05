Serie A - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Ennio Tardini

Today's game between Parma Calcio 1913 and Monza will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Parma vs Monza is available to watch live on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match directly through the platform.

Parma host Monza at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in desperate need of points after difficult starts to the 2026/27 campaign.

Carlos Cuesta's side have struggled badly in the early weeks of the season. Three defeats in their last three competitive outings — including a 2-0 loss at Juventus on matchday two — have left Parma rooted near the foot of the table and without a league win so far.

Monza are not in much better shape. Ivan Juric's team were beaten 4-1 by Inter on the opening weekend and then fell 3-2 to Udinese last time out in Serie A, leaving them just one place above Parma in the standings.

There are injury concerns in both camps heading into this one. Parma will be without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Adrian Bernabe, while Monza are missing several key figures including Matteo Pessina, Cyril Ngonge, Gustavo Varela, and Patrick Ciurria.

Despite the pressure on both benches, there is genuine attacking quality on the pitch. El Bilal Toure leads the line for Parma, while Patrick Cutrone and Andrea Colpani offer Monza a threat going forward.

The sides have met four times in recent memory, with no shortage of competitiveness between them. Their last encounter ended in a draw, and neither club will want another stalemate given how much ground there is to make up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Parma vs Monza live, including TV channel details, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Monza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Parma head into this fixture without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Adrian Bernabe, both listed as injured. Carlos Cuesta's projected XI includes Edoardo Corvi in goal, with Dominik Drobnic, Enrico Del Prato, and Mariano Troilo in defence. Benjamin Cremaschi and El Bilal Toure are named in the projected attacking line alongside Simone Lontani. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Monza are without Matteo Pessina, Cyril Ngonge, Gustavo Varela, and Patrick Ciurria through injury. Ivan Juric's projected XI features Demba Thiam in goal, with Lorenzo Lucchesi, Eddy Kouadio, and Andrea Carboni forming the back three. Andrea Colpani and Patrick Cutrone are named in attack, with Dany Mota also included in the projected lineup.

Form

Parma have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats in that run. Their only victory came against Catania in the Coppa Italia (2-0), while their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 Coppa Italia defeat to Cremonese. In Serie A, they lost 2-0 at Juventus and 0-1 at home to Cagliari. Across the five matches, Parma scored four goals and conceded seven.

Monza have a slightly more mixed record, winning two of their last five. They beat Torino 1-0 in the Coppa Italia most recently and also defeated Avellino 3-0 in the same competition earlier in August. Their Serie A form has been poor, though, with defeats to Inter (1-4) and Udinese (2-3). Monza scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Monza hosted Parma in Serie A in March 2025. Before that, Parma won 2-1 at the Tardini in December 2024, also in Serie A. The four fixtures in the dataset — which also include two Serie B meetings from the 2021/22 season — show one win for Parma, no wins for Monza, and three draws.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Parma sit 16th and Monza are 17th, making this a direct contest between two clubs separated by only goal difference at the wrong end of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Monza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: