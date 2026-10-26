Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 26 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Fans in the United States can watch PSG vs Lyon live through the broadcasters listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes in a rescheduled Ligue 1 fixture on Monday, 26th October, with first place in the French top flight on the line.

The match was moved from its original Sunday slot following an order from the Prefecture of Police, which cited large-scale demonstrations planned across Paris over the weekend. The rescheduling creates a direct conflict with the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, though Luis Enrique has made clear his focus is entirely on the pitch.

PSG arrive with serious momentum after a dramatic 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona in midweek, a result that underlined their quality despite a difficult week for the squad. Enrique's side are second in Ligue 1, level on points with Lyon, and a win on Monday night would take them to the summit.

Lyon, managed by Paulo Fonseca, currently occupy first place on goal difference and will be eager to protect that advantage. Fonseca's side beat PSG 2-1 at the Parc des Princes last season, a result Enrique has cited as added motivation for Monday's encounter.

The Parisians are dealing with significant injury concerns ahead of kick-off. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the Barcelona match and faces surgery in Doha, ending his involvement in the season. Marquinhos is also struggling with a thigh problem.

Despite those setbacks, Enrique has rejected any suggestion that PSG must act in the transfer window, insisting his squad has the depth and collective mentality to cope. The squad's unity will be tested immediately against a Lyon side that arrives at the Parc des Princes with genuine title ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSG vs Lyon live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique names a projected XI that includes Matvey Safonov in goal, with Lucas Hernandez, Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, and Lucas Beraldo forming the back line. Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz are set to operate in midfield, with Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue leading the attack. PSG are without Nuno Mendes, Alessandro Longoni, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Marquinhos through injury.

For Lyon, Paulo Fonseca is set to line up with Dominik Greif in goal behind a defence of Moussa Niakhate, Abner, Zachary Athekame, and Felix Bacher. Mads Bidstrup, Tanner Tessmann, and Kail Boudache are expected in midfield, with Julien Duranville, Corentin Tolisso, and Ernest Nuamah further forward. Nicolas Tagliafico, Mohamed Ouedraogo, and Steeve Kango are sidelined through injury, while Keito Nakamura serves a suspension.

Form

PSG head into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 home win over Barcelona in the Champions League, and they also beat Manchester City 4-2 away in the same competition during that run. In Ligue 1, they defeated Strasbourg 3-1 away and Le Mans 3-1 at home, while a 2-1 win at Marseille further demonstrates their consistency on the road. PSG scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Lyon's recent form is more mixed, with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim in the Europa League, though they bounced back from a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lens with a 2-1 win over Nice. A 4-0 victory at Rennes earlier in the run shows they are capable of strong performances. Lyon scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Lyon won 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Before that, PSG won twice at Lyon's ground, 3-2 in November 2025 and 3-2 again in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG have won three and Lyon two, with PSG scoring 10 goals and conceding 8 in that sequence.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Lyon currently sit fourth and PSG fifth according to the supplied standings data, though both clubs are level on 14 points, meaning Monday's result will directly determine who leads the table after the weekend's fixtures are complete.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: