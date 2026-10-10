Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Mans will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 2:45 PM.

PSG vs Le Mans is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, October 10, hosting Le Mans in what is their first domestic fixture since the international break.

Luis Enrique's side come into this one carrying the weight of back-to-back Champions League titles and a domestic campaign that has shown both brilliance and inconsistency. PSG sit sixth in Ligue 1 ahead of this round, a position that reflects a stop-start start to the season rather than a crisis, but one that demands improvement from the French champions.

Enrique has been vocal in the build-up, passionately defending forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia against recent criticism over his consistency. The PSG boss made clear that his players are human, and that supporters must manage their expectations accordingly.

Notably absent this weekend are Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes, both granted extended leave following their international commitments. Their absence hands opportunities to others in a squad that will be looking to build momentum ahead of Champions League Matchday 2 on October 13.

Le Mans arrive at the Parc des Princes sitting 10th in the table and carrying a difficult run of form. Patrick Videira's side have won just once in their last five competitive matches and will be without several key personnel through injury and suspension.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and streaming options are listed below.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is expected to field a projected XI of Matvey Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Marquinhos, Vitinha, Lucas Beraldo, Joao Neves, Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche, and Desire Doue. Senny Mayulu is listed as injured and will not be available, while Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes have been given time off following their international exploits and are also set to miss the match.

For Le Mans, Patrick Videira is without Martin Rossignol and Erwan Colas through injury, and Djibril Sidibe serves a suspension. The visiting side's projected XI reads: Nicolas Kocik, Noa Boisse, Samuel Yohou, Harold Voyer, Rayan Bamba, Yasser Larouci, Adil Bourabaa, Lucas Bretelle, Jean Vercruysse, Dame Gueye, and Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo.

Form

PSG have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win at Marseille in Ligue 1, and they also claimed a 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Monaco, where they lost 1-2.

Le Mans have struggled for consistency, picking up one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 loss to Guingamp in a club friendly, and they also drew 2-2 with Lens and 1-1 with Nice in Ligue 1. Across those five matches, Le Mans scored five goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 away at Le Mans in the Coupe de France. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, PSG have won three, Le Mans one, with one additional meeting also going PSG's way in a 2021 friendly. Le Mans' only win in the dataset came in a Ligue 1 fixture in May 2010, when they beat PSG 1-0 at home.

Standings

PSG sit sixth in Ligue 1 heading into this fixture, while Le Mans are 10th. Both clubs are in the pack chasing the top positions, and a win here would be a meaningful step for either side in tightening their grip on a top-half berth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: