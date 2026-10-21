Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals 21 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Palmeiras and Fluminense will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Palmeiras vs Fluminense are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on Fubo and beIN SPORTS, with beIN SPORTS Connect also providing streaming access.

Palmeiras host Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores, with Abel Ferreira's side carrying the kind of momentum that makes them difficult to stop on any front.

Palmeiras arrive at this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Serie A win over Athletico Paranaense, a result that reinforced their standing as one of the division's most consistent sides this season.

Fluminense, managed by Marcao, arrive in contrasting form. Three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions have left the Rio club searching for consistency at a critical stage of the campaign. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Santos, compounding an already difficult run.

The two sides met in the Copa Libertadores just days ago, with Palmeiras winning 1-2 at Fluminense's ground. That result gives Ferreira's squad a psychological edge as they prepare to host the same opponent in the same competition.

For Fluminense, this fixture represents a chance to respond. Their squad has shown it can perform at a high level — a 4-0 win over Coritiba and a 3-1 away victory at Corinthians earlier in the month showed what they are capable of when things click.

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, both clubs are in contention to advance, which gives this match added weight beyond domestic bragging rights.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Palmeiras. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information is released.

For Fluminense, Marcao is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed, and further details are expected to follow in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

Palmeiras head into this fixture in outstanding form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Athletico Paranaense, and they also claimed a 1-2 Copa Libertadores victory at Fluminense during that run. A 4-1 league win over Corinthians and a 1-0 victory over Bahia further underline the consistency Ferreira's side have produced. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Gremio.

Fluminense have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Santos, and they also lost 1-2 to Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores and 1-0 to Flamengo in the league during that run. On the positive side, they beat Coritiba 4-0 and Corinthians 3-1 away from home. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Libertadores in October 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-2 at Fluminense's ground. Before that, Fluminense had taken a 3-2 Serie A win at home in August 2026, while Palmeiras claimed a 2-1 victory at home in February of the same year. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Palmeiras hold the stronger record, with the series having produced closely contested encounters throughout.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Fluminense sit second in Group C while Palmeiras occupy second place in Group F, meaning both clubs remain in contention to advance from their respective groups.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: