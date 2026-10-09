Primera A - Game Week 14 9 Oct 2026 - 21:10

Today's game between Once Caldas and Llaneros FC will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 9:10 PM.

Once Caldas vs Llaneros FC is available to watch live via Fubo and Fanatiz. Both platforms offer live streaming access to Primera A football. Watch live on Fubo at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123 or stream via Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900.

Once Caldas host Llaneros FC in a Primera A fixture as both sides look to arrest difficult recent runs and climb the Clausura standings.

Hernan Herrera's side come into this match having won just one of their last five league games, with back-to-back defeats leaving them in a precarious position in the second half of the campaign.

Llaneros FC, managed by Jose Luis Garcia, arrive in similar form. The visitors have lost three of their last five, though a 2-0 win over Atletico Nacional earlier in the run shows they are capable of producing results against strong opposition.

The Clausura table tells a tight story. Llaneros sit two places above Once Caldas in the current standings, making this a direct meeting between sides with genuine reason to push for points.

Both teams know that dropped points here could have real consequences for where they finish in the Clausura. Expect a competitive and purposeful contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Once Caldas vs Llaneros FC, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Once Caldas vs Llaneros FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Once Caldas are managed by Hernan Herrera, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Llaneros FC head into the match under Jose Luis Garcia, with their squad situation also yet to be confirmed. Full team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

Once Caldas head into this fixture having recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Internacional de Bogota, following consecutive losses to Bucaramanga, who beat them 3-1, and Deportivo Pasto. Their only win in this run came against Tolima, a narrow 1-0 victory. Across the five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Llaneros FC have a similar record over the same period, winning once, losing three, and picking up no draws. Their standout result was a 2-0 win over Atletico Nacional, but they followed that with a 2-1 defeat to Cucuta and then lost 1-2 to America de Cali in their most recent outing. The visitors have scored eight goals in their last five but conceded seven, leaving their defensive record a concern heading into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in March 2026, when Llaneros FC hosted Once Caldas in the Primera A. Before that, Llaneros won 2-0 at home in October 2025, while Once Caldas claimed a 1-0 victory on home soil in March 2025. Across the three recorded meetings, each side has one win, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Clausura, Llaneros FC currently sit 10th while Once Caldas are placed 12th. In the Apertura standings, Once Caldas finished 5th compared to Llaneros FC's 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Once Caldas vs Llaneros FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: