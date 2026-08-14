League One - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Meadow Lane

The game between Notts County and Leicester City will kick off at 7:30 AM on Aug 15, 2026.

Notts County vs Leicester City is available to watch live in the United States via the platforms listed below. Paramount+ holds extensive EFL rights, while Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network also carry coverage. Select the option that best suits your subscription.

Leicester City make the trip to Meadow Lane to face Notts County in League One, a fixture that carries genuine intrigue given the vast gap in recent histories between these two clubs.

The Foxes find themselves in the third tier following relegation from the Championship, and Russell Martin's side are still in the early stages of rebuilding a squad capable of pushing back toward the top flight. A Carabao Cup win over Northampton Town last time out gave Leicester a winning start to the new season.

Notts County, the world's oldest professional football club, are no strangers to punching above their weight. Martin Paterson's side claimed promotion from League Two last season and will be eager to prove they belong at this level, though their pre-season form has been difficult to read.

The Magpies head into this fixture on the back of a winless run in friendly and cup action, including a defeat to Burnley in the Carabao Cup. Pre-season results carry limited weight, but Paterson will want a strong performance at home to signal County's ambitions for the campaign.

Leicester, meanwhile, have attracted plenty of attention off the pitch this summer. Teenager Louis Page has drawn interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, while Jamie Vardy's name has resurfaced in connection with a return to English football. Martin will be focused on keeping attention firmly on the pitch.

For viewers in the United States, TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are available through several platforms. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Notts County vs Leicester City.

How to watch Notts County vs Leicester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Paterson has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Notts County ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Russell Martin is similarly yet to confirm Leicester City's projected lineup, with no injury or suspension news provided at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Notts County's last five results make for difficult reading, with four defeats and one win across that stretch. Their sole victory came against Salford City in League Two last May, a 3-0 win that secured promotion. Since then, pre-season losses to Viborg, Randers FC, and Nottingham Forest, plus a Carabao Cup exit to Burnley, have followed. County have conceded freely in that run, though pre-season context limits how much weight can be placed on those results.

Leicester City's recent form is more mixed. They won their Carabao Cup opener against Northampton Town 1-0 and recorded a 1-0 Championship win at Blackburn Rovers in May. A 1-1 draw with Millwall and a 3-3 friendly draw with Malaga add to that picture, with the only defeat in their last five coming against Genoa. Across their last five matches, the Foxes have scored six goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met twice in the available head-to-head data, both in pre-season friendly fixtures. The most recent meeting came in July 2022, when Notts County won 2-1 at Leicester City's ground. Before that, Leicester ran out 4-1 winners at Meadow Lane in July 2018. Leicester lead the overall record across these two matches on goals scored, but County took the spoils in the more recent encounter.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Notts County vs Leicester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: