NWSL 16 Aug 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between North Carolina Courage and Houston Dash will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 7:00 PM.

North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash will be available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for this NWSL fixture are listed below.

North Carolina Courage host Houston Dash in an NWSL regular season fixture, with the home side riding a wave of momentum after one of the most dramatic results of the weekend.

The Courage produced a stunning comeback against Washington Spirit in their last outing, racing into a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes before Washington leveled through Rebeca Bernal in the 90th minute. Natalie Jacobs then delivered the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, capping a 4-3 thriller that underlined just how dangerous this Courage side can be.

Ashley Sanchez was central to that performance, scoring against her former club to take her tally to 11 goals for the season. She sits just one behind Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda, making her one of the most in-form attackers in the league right now.

Houston Dash arrive in a different mood. Fabrice Gautrat's side have drawn their last two NWSL matches, most recently a 1-1 result against Kansas City Current, and have won just once in their last five outings. Sitting 12th in the standings, the Dash need points urgently to avoid drifting further from the playoff picture.

North Carolina hold sixth place and will be eager to build on their stoppage-time heroics. Mak Lind's team have now won three of their last five, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage are managed by Mak Lind, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage. Houston Dash head coach Fabrice Gautrat is also yet to confirm his squad, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the away side. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

North Carolina Courage have recorded three wins, one draw and one loss across their last five NWSL matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding 11 in that run. Their most recent result was a dramatic 4-3 victory over Washington Spirit, sealed by Natalie Jacobs in stoppage time. Earlier in the run, the Courage beat Orlando Pride 5-0 and Denver Summit FC 2-0, though losses to Utah Royals (4-1) and Bay FC (3-0) showed a vulnerability on the road. Houston Dash have managed one win, three draws and one loss in their last five, with just five goals scored. Their last match ended 1-1 against Kansas City Current, and their only win came against Bay FC by a single goal. The Dash have failed to win any of their last three outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when North Carolina Courage won 1-0 away at Houston Dash in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, North Carolina hold three wins to Houston's one, with one further victory for the Dash. The Courage's most emphatic result in this run was a 5-1 home win in March 2024.

Standings

In the NWSL standings, North Carolina Courage sit sixth while Houston Dash are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: