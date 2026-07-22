Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and CF Montreal will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Nashville SC vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV. All MLS regular-season fixtures stream exclusively through the platform as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional MLS Season Pass fee required. Sign up or log in to watch live.

Nashville SC host CF Montreal at Geodis Park in a Major League Soccer fixture that puts the Eastern Conference leaders against a side still searching for consistency on the road.

BJ Callaghan's side have been the standout team in the East this season. Four wins from their last five MLS matches — including a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on July 18 — have Nashville firmly established at the top of the table, and Geodis Park has become a difficult place for visiting sides to pick up points.

CF Montreal arrive in Tennessee having just navigated a demanding stretch of fixtures. Philippe Eullaffroy's side claimed back-to-back wins over Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship, results that provided a timely lift before returning to league duties. Their last MLS outing, a goalless draw with Toronto FC on July 16, showed a team that can be hard to break down but has struggled to impose itself in the final third away from home.

The gap in the standings tells its own story. Nashville sit first in the Eastern Conference, while Montreal are down in 11th — a position that reflects the inconsistency that has run through their league campaign. A 4-4 draw with DC United earlier in the season underlined both their attacking potential and their defensive vulnerabilities.

Montreal will need to be far more disciplined here than they have been in patches this season. Nashville have won four consecutive MLS matches and carry the kind of momentum that makes them a threat from the first whistle.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs CF Montreal live — including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Nashville SC vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

CF Montreal manager Philippe Eullaffroy is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions formally declared for the away side. Squad details will be added as they emerge.

Form

Nashville SC have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five MLS matches and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Atlanta United on July 18, and earlier in this run they also beat Los Angeles FC 3-2 and New York City FC 2-1. The only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with DC United. Nashville have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

CF Montreal's recent record is more mixed. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent league result was a 0-0 draw with Toronto FC on July 16, while their two wins came against Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship. A 4-4 draw with DC United and a 0-2 defeat to Chicago Fire in MLS show a side that can score freely but has yet to find the defensive solidity needed to compete at the top end of the table.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when CF Montreal hosted Nashville SC in MLS on October 4, 2025. Before that, Nashville won 3-0 at home in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold the better record with two wins to Montreal's one, and two draws. Nashville's 4-1 home victory in May 2024 stands as the most emphatic result in recent meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while CF Montreal are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: