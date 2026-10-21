CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Semi Finals 22 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Mount Pleasant and Club Sando will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Club Sando vs Mount Pleasant is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Club Sando and Mount Pleasant meet in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup group stage, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a consequential fixture.

Club Sando arrive sitting second in Group A, a position that keeps them firmly in contention for progression. Their campaign has required resilience, but they have collected enough points to remain in the hunt.

Mount Pleasant travel to this fixture as Group B leaders, bringing confidence built across a busy schedule that has seen them balance domestic Premier League commitments with continental football. The Jamaican side have shown they can compete at this level.

The two sides have already met in this edition of the Caribbean Cup, drawing 1-1 in their previous encounter. That result adds extra weight to what is now a rematch with group stage implications for both clubs.

For live stream options and TV channel details, read on.

How to watch Mount Pleasant vs Club Sando with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mount Pleasant have not released official team news ahead of this fixture. Lineup, injury, and suspension details remain unavailable, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Club Sando are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Information on their probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions has not been released, and further details will be added when available.

Form

Mount Pleasant head into this match with a record of two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Club Sando in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, and they also drew 1-1 with Cavalier SC in the Premier League on October 5. A 1-0 win over Cavalier SC in the Caribbean Cup on September 17 stands as a positive reference point, though a 4-0 defeat to Tru-Juice remains their heaviest result in the run.

Club Sando have collected two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant, and prior to that they lost 1-0 to Violette AC on September 15. Their earlier results include a 0-0 draw with Delfines del Este FC, a 2-0 win over Defence Force, and a 2-1 victory against SV Broki.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on October 15, 2026, with the match ending 1-1. That result represents the only confirmed meeting between Club Sando and Mount Pleasant in the available record.

Standings

Club Sando sit second in Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, keeping them in contention for the next stage. Mount Pleasant lead Group B, arriving in this fixture as the top side in their section.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mount Pleasant vs Club Sando today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: