Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Brianteo

Today's game between Monza and SSC Napoli will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Monza vs Napoli is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and Peacock. Streaming options are listed below.

Napoli travel to the Stadio Brianteo to face Monza in Serie A, arriving in Brianza under the shadow of a managerial suspension and a defensive injury list that has grown considerably in recent days.

Maximiliano Allegri will not be in the dugout. The Napoli coach was sent off in the closing stages of last weekend's 3-3 draw with Roma and has since been handed a two-match ban by the Giudice Sportivo, ruling him out of both this fixture and the subsequent trip to Juventus.

That draw was a painful one for Napoli. They led twice and looked set to collect all three points before Leonardo Balerdi's late equaliser for Roma denied them. The fallout extended well beyond the final whistle, with Allegri's furious post-match outburst — audible through the walls of the Maradona press room — generating significant controversy.

Monza, meanwhile, sit 15th in the table and arrive here having lost their last outing, a 3-2 defeat to Torino. Ivan Juric's side have been inconsistent this season and will be looking to capitalise on the disruption surrounding their opponents.

For Napoli, the silver lining in an otherwise turbulent week has been the form of Scott McTominay. The Scottish midfielder has scored back-to-back braces — against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League and Roma in Serie A — and his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne continues to look increasingly effective.

Napoli sit 10th in the standings, a position that flatters neither their squad quality nor their ambitions. A win here would represent a meaningful step forward, even without their coach on the touchline.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Monza vs Napoli.

How to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monza will be without Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski, and Yvan Kouadio Maye through injury, though Ivan Juric is expected to field a side featuring Noel Toernqvist, Saba Goglichidze, Lorenzo Lucchesi, Andrea Carboni, Foe Ondoa, Dany Mota, Samuele Birindelli, Jay Robinson, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Ricardo Mangas, and Gustavo Varela.

Napoli's situation is considerably more complicated. Allegri serves the first of his two-match suspension, meaning he will not be present in the technical area. On the injury front, Benoit Badiashile and Leonardo Spinazzola both picked up muscular problems in the closing minutes of the Roma draw and join Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, and Alisson Santos on the absentee list. Despite the defensive disruption, Napoli's projected XI includes Alex Meret, Mathias Olivera, Rafa Marin, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Sam Beukema, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne, Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hoejlund, and Noa Lang.

Form

Monza head into this fixture in poor form, having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions to record a W1-D1-L3 record. Their sole victory in that run came against Cagliari, a 4-0 home win, but they have since lost to Torino 3-2 and suffered defeats against Lazio and two friendly opponents in that period. Juric's side have conceded freely, shipping goals in four of those five outings.

Napoli's recent form is mixed but shows signs of life. They are W2-D1-L2 across their last five, with the draw coming in the Roma match last weekend. Their most eye-catching result was a 4-3 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, though a 1-0 league defeat to Venezia earlier this month highlighted their vulnerabilities. Across those five games, Napoli have scored 11 goals while conceding eight, reflecting a side capable of attacking intent but prone to defensive lapses.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Napoli win at the Stadio Brianteo in April 2025. Across the five most recent encounters in Serie A, Napoli have the stronger record, winning three times to Monza's two victories, with the aggregate scoreline heavily in Napoli's favour. The two clubs have served up goals consistently in this fixture, and none of the last five meetings has ended level.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Monza sit 15th while Napoli are placed 10th, meaning both clubs are operating in the mid-table bracket and will view this as a fixture with genuine implications for where they finish in the second half of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: