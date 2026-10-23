Serie A - Game Week 32 24 Oct 2026 - 15:30

Today's game between Mirassol and Sao Paulo will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Mirassol vs Sao Paulo is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz, while Premiere carries the match for viewers in Brazil.

Mirassol host Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that has implications at both ends of the table. Rafael Guanaes's side will look to extend their momentum at home, while Dorival Junior brings a Sao Paulo team that has been inconsistent but capable of results when it matters.

Mirassol arrive into this match in reasonable shape. A 2-0 win over Internacional in their most recent outing gave them a platform to build on, and they will fancy their chances of backing that up on home soil against a Sao Paulo side that has been difficult to read this season.

Sao Paulo sit ninth in the Serie A table and have shown they can win matches, but their form has been patchy. Back-to-back defeats to Cruzeiro and Santos FC earlier in October rattled confidence, though a win over Vitoria and a victory against Vasco da Gama suggest Dorival Junior's squad has responded.

Mirassol sit 14th, close enough to the relegation zone to know that dropped points carry real consequences. Three points here would give them breathing room and confirm that their win over Internacional was not an isolated result.

For Sao Paulo, a positive result away from home would push them further up the standings and ease the pressure that has built around Dorival Junior in recent weeks. They will not find it easy.

TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture are listed below.

How to watch Mirassol vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rafael Guanaes has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Mirassol. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Dorival Junior is in a similar position on the Sao Paulo side, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Mirassol head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Internacional, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Bahia and a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Bragantino. Earlier in the run, they beat Botafogo RJ 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Vitoria. Mirassol scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Sao Paulo arrive with three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama, following a 2-1 victory over Vitoria. They lost 2-0 to Cruzeiro and 1-2 to Santos FC earlier in the run, while also beating Internacional 1-0. Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Sao Paulo hosted Mirassol in a Serie A fixture that finished 1-0 to the home side. Before that, Mirassol claimed a 3-0 home win in the Serie A in October 2025 and a 3-0 victory in the Paulista A1 in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Mirassol hold the stronger record with three wins compared to two for Sao Paulo.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Mirassol sit 14th and Sao Paulo are 9th, with the home side under pressure to pull clear of the bottom half while the visitors look to push further up the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: