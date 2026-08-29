Serie A - Game Week 25 30 Aug 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Mirassol and Palmeiras will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Mirassol vs Palmeiras are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Mirassol host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that pits the division's bottom side against its runaway leaders. The contrast in form and ambition could hardly be sharper, yet Mirassol's home record against this opponent has shown they are capable of causing problems.

Rafael Guanaes's side sit 17th in the table and are fighting to avoid the drop. Their recent run of results has been damaging — three defeats in five matches across all competitions — and they head into this game with little room for error.

Palmeiras arrive off the back of a commanding 3-0 Copa do Brasil win over Santos, a result that underlined Abel Ferreira's side as the standard-bearers of Brazilian football this season. They have won three of their last five matches and beaten Santos comfortably just days before this trip.

Ferreira's squad has also been in the headlines for transfer activity. Attacking midfielder Allan completed a €40 million move to Manchester City, with the club's academy coordinator publicly celebrating the sale as a sign of Palmeiras' player development model. The departure has not visibly disrupted their momentum.

There is also noise around a potential move for Gabriel Jesus, with the forward's future at Arsenal subject to speculation. Palmeiras have been linked with a return, though former Arsenal winger Willian has publicly advised Jesus to remain in the Premier League and resolve his situation at club level.

For Mirassol, the Copa Libertadores has added strain to an already thin squad. A 0-0 defeat to LDU de Quito in continental action earlier this month compounded a 1-5 Serie A thrashing by Flamengo, leaving Guanaes with serious questions to answer on multiple fronts.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mirassol vs Palmeiras live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mirassol vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mirassol head coach Rafael Guanaes has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and further squad news will be added in the build-up to the match.

Form

Mirassol have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Santos in Serie A on August 23, which followed a 0-0 defeat to LDU de Quito in the Copa Libertadores on August 20. The heaviest blow in that run was a 1-5 Serie A loss to Flamengo on August 16. Mirassol have also drawn 1-1 with LDU de Quito and lost 3-1 to Cruzeiro in this period, collecting just two points from a possible fifteen in league play.

Palmeiras have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Copa do Brasil win over Santos on August 27, following a 4-1 Serie A victory over Vasco da Gama on August 23. Palmeiras also beat Cerro Porteno 1-0 in Copa Libertadores action on August 19, though they lost 3-2 to Fluminense in the league on August 15. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-0 to Palmeiras when they hosted Mirassol in Serie A on March 15, 2026. Before that, Palmeiras won 1-0 again at home in the Paulista A1 in January 2026. Mirassol claimed a 2-1 win on home soil in Serie A in November 2025, while the sides drew 1-1 when Palmeiras hosted in July 2025. Across the last five meetings, Palmeiras hold the advantage with three wins to Mirassol's one, with one draw separating the sides.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Palmeiras sit top in first place while Mirassol are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: