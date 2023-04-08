WATCH: Scott McTominay can't stop scoring! Scot puts Man Utd in front against Everton with Jadon Sancho providing fine assist

- McTominay bags opener
- Teed up by Jadon Sancho
- Scott has four in his last five matches
WHAT HAPPENED? United took the lead against the Toffees in the Premier League on Saturday through McTominay. The Scotland international, who bagged four goals on international duty, found the back of the net yet again after being played in by Jadon Sancho.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils face Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday at Old Trafford.
Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.