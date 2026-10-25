Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 12:15 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Le Havre will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 12:15 PM.

Marseille vs Le Havre is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Marseille host Le Havre at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table.

Bruno Genesio's side arrive into this game carrying a complicated recent run. Three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions have dented confidence, and a difficult Europa League campaign — three losses from three — adds pressure heading into domestic action.

There are reasons for optimism on home soil, though. Marseille produced a sharp attacking performance in their last Ligue 1 outing, beating Angers 5-2 away from home with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri among the scorers. That result showed what this squad can do when the pieces fall into place.

Le Havre arrive in a difficult position of their own. Didier Digard's side sit 18th in the Ligue 1 table and head into this trip on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Auxerre, extending a run that includes four losses from their last five matches across all competitions.

The visitors carry a lengthy injury list, which will test the depth of Digard's squad against a Marseille side that, despite their inconsistency, will be expected to impose themselves in front of their own supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs Le Havre live.

How to watch Marseille vs Le Havre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marseille are without Derek Cornelius through injury as Bruno Genesio prepares his side for this Ligue 1 fixture. The projected XI includes Jeffrey De Lange in goal, with Timothy Weah, CJ Egan-Riley, Emerson, and Nayef Aguerd in defence. Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg and Nouhoum Kamissoko are set to operate in midfield, with Amine Harit, Himad Abdelli, and Igor Paixao supporting Amine Gouiri in attack.

Le Havre face a more significant injury crisis ahead of the trip to the Velodrome. Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert, and Felix Mambimbi are all sidelined for Didier Digard. The projected XI features Gauthier Gallon in goal, with a back four of Ayumu Seko, Lamine N'Diaye, Ahmed Touba, and Djibril Ouziad. Amir Richardson and Rassoul Ndiaye are set to feature in midfield, with Josh Maja, Sota Nakamura, Simon Ebonog, and Mbwana Samatta completing the lineup.

Form

Marseille have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Sturm Graz, though they bounced back from a similar loss to Olympiacos with a 5-2 Ligue 1 win over Angers before that. Genesio's side also beat Troyes 2-0 during this run, though defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas reflect the inconsistency that has defined their season. Across the five matches, Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Le Havre have managed just one win from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Auxerre in Ligue 1, and they also lost to Lille and Toulouse during this run. A 6-1 friendly win over Boulogne offers limited comfort, and a goalless draw with Angers represents their only point from league action in the period. Digard's side scored 10 goals but conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Marseille claimed a 1-0 win away at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Marseille have won four times to Le Havre's none, with one draw. The goals record across those meetings is heavily weighted in Marseille's favour, including a 6-2 home win in October 2025 and a 5-1 victory in January 2025.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Marseille sit 10th while Le Havre are 18th. The gap in the table reflects the contrasting pressures on each side — Marseille chasing a push into the top half, Le Havre fighting to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Le Havre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: