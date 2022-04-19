Watch: Mane with superb assist for Salah as Liverpool score second against Manchester United

Sadio Mane played a superb pass to Mohamed Salah to set up Liverpool's second goal against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Senegalese forward didn't need a controlling touch before pinging the ball over the top of the Red Devils defence and into the path of his team-mate.

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 in their first Premier League meeting this term and are looking for a similarly comprehensive result at Anfield.

Watch: Mane flicks superb assist for Salah

That ball by Mane! 🤯



He finds Mo Salah, who extends the Liverpool lead.



📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qf9M7f0a1W — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2022

