Watch: Mane with superb assist for Salah as Liverpool score second against Manchester United
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Sadio Mane played a superb pass to Mohamed Salah to set up Liverpool's second goal against Manchester United on Tuesday.
The Senegalese forward didn't need a controlling touch before pinging the ball over the top of the Red Devils defence and into the path of his team-mate.
Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 in their first Premier League meeting this term and are looking for a similarly comprehensive result at Anfield.
Editors' Picks
- Progress vs protests: Why Liverpool and Manchester United are poles apart right now
- 'F*ck off, Pogba!' - Midfielder's Man Utd career reaching a sorry conclusion
- Arda Guler: The Turkish wonderkid the whole of Europe wants to sign
- Because it's Liverpool, they have a chance: How Klopp and his players are embracing their shot at history