Watch: Mane with superb assist for Salah as Liverpool score second against Manchester United

Dan Bernstein
The Senegalese forward set up his team-mate perfectly in the 22nd minute on Tuesday

Sadio Mane played a superb pass to Mohamed Salah to set up Liverpool's second goal against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Senegalese forward didn't need a controlling touch before pinging the ball over the top of the Red Devils defence and into the path of his team-mate.

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 in their first Premier League meeting this term and are looking for a similarly comprehensive result at Anfield.

