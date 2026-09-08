Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool open their UEFA Champions League 2026/27 campaign at Anfield, hosting Atletico Madrid on Matchday 1 of the league phase.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive into European competition off the back of a mixed Premier League start, having drawn two of their first three top-flight matches before beating Ipswich Town on the road. Dominik Szoboszlai, now one of the club's vice-captains, has spoken publicly about the need for Liverpool to recapture the relentless tempo that defined their previous title-winning football if they are to mount a genuine challenge this season.

Atletico Madrid travel to Merseyside in uncertain form. Diego Simeone's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in their most recent La Liga outing, a result that raised questions about their defensive solidity heading into continental competition.

Julian Alvarez leads the Atletico attack and has been included in the travelling squad after returning from a summer disrupted by transfer speculation. The Argentine's presence gives Simeone a genuine match-winner in a fixture that has historically produced drama at Anfield.

Liverpool hold a strong recent record in this fixture and will look to Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to provide the creative and attacking spark against a typically organised Atletico defence.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola is without four players for the Anfield opener. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni are all listed as injured and will not feature. If the projected XI holds, Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a back four of Jeremy Jacquet, Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak expected to lead the attack.

Diego Simeone has a fully fit squad available with no injury concerns listed. Arnau Ortiz serves a suspension and will miss the match. Julian Alvarez is set to start up front, with the projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal and Ademola Lookman and Alejandro Baena supporting in attack.

Form

Liverpool have recorded one win, two draws, and no losses across their last five competitive matches, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on September 4. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in back-to-back league fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive outings, with their most recent match a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on September 5. Before that loss, they had beaten Sevilla 3-1 away from home and drawn 2-2 with Villarreal, showing both attacking threat and defensive vulnerability across the opening weeks of the La Liga season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five Champions League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Atletico Madrid have won two, with both sides demonstrating an ability to produce high-scoring matches in this fixture.

Standings

Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 1 level on position in the Champions League table, with neither side having played a league phase match yet.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: