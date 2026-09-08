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Champions League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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TUDN

TUDN

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

UniMás

UniMás

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Liverpool open their UEFA Champions League 2026/27 campaign at Anfield, hosting Atletico Madrid on Matchday 1 of the league phase.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive into European competition off the back of a mixed Premier League start, having drawn two of their first three top-flight matches before beating Ipswich Town on the road. Dominik Szoboszlai, now one of the club's vice-captains, has spoken publicly about the need for Liverpool to recapture the relentless tempo that defined their previous title-winning football if they are to mount a genuine challenge this season.

Atletico Madrid travel to Merseyside in uncertain form. Diego Simeone's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in their most recent La Liga outing, a result that raised questions about their defensive solidity heading into continental competition.

Julian Alvarez leads the Atletico attack and has been included in the travelling squad after returning from a summer disrupted by transfer speculation. The Argentine's presence gives Simeone a genuine match-winner in a fixture that has historically produced drama at Anfield.

Liverpool hold a strong recent record in this fixture and will look to Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to provide the creative and attacking spark against a typically organised Atletico defence.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
A. BeckerA. BeckerJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. AraujoR. AraujoV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiC. GakpoC. GakpoR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzA. IsakA. IsakJ. OblakJ. OblakD. HanckoD. HanckoM. PubillM. PubillM. LlorenteM. LlorenteA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoM. HjulmandM. HjulmandG. SimeoneG. SimeoneP. BarriosP. BarriosA. LookmanA. LookmanA. BaenaA. BaenaJ. AlvarezJ. Alvarez
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • D. Simeone

Andoni Iraola is without four players for the Anfield opener. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni are all listed as injured and will not feature. If the projected XI holds, Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a back four of Jeremy Jacquet, Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak expected to lead the attack.

Diego Simeone has a fully fit squad available with no injury concerns listed. Arnau Ortiz serves a suspension and will miss the match. Julian Alvarez is set to start up front, with the projected XI featuring Jan Oblak in goal and Ademola Lookman and Alejandro Baena supporting in attack.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

COM
D0-0
COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATM

ATM - Form

OM
W1-2
MAL
W2-0
VIL
D2-2
SEV
W1-3
ATH
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Liverpool have recorded one win, two draws, and no losses across their last five competitive matches, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League on September 4. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in back-to-back league fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four competitive outings, with their most recent match a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao on September 5. Before that loss, they had beaten Sevilla 3-1 away from home and drawn 2-2 with Villarreal, showing both attacking threat and defensive vulnerability across the opening weeks of the La Liga season.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawAtletico Madrid
3
0
2
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
9Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five Champions League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Atletico Madrid have won two, with both sides demonstrating an ability to produce high-scoring matches in this fixture.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110010+13
W
5
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
6
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110010+13
W
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
8
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
9
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
10
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
11
LensLensRCL
00000000
12
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
13
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
14
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
16
RomaRomaROM
00000000
17
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
18
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
19
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
20
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
21
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
22
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
23
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
24
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
25
ComoComoCOM
00000000
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
27
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
28
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
30
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
31
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100101-10
L
34
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
35
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100101-10
L
36
InterInterINT
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid enter Matchday 1 level on position in the Champions League table, with neither side having played a league phase match yet.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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