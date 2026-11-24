To watch the Real Madrid vs PSV match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local UniMás affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This UEFA Champions League game kicks off today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026, live from the Bernabéu, as José Mourinho's Los Blancos host Peter Bosz's Eredivisie champions.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

DirecTV is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to this week's matches from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

Provider Trial length Channel DirecTV Stream 5 days TUDN, UniMás, ViX (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local UniMás station.

UniMás Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

UniMás: Channels 67.2 (WFTY-DT) and 68 (WFUT-DT)

Los Angeles Area

UniMás: Channel 46 (KFTR-DT)

Chicago Area

UniMás: Channel 60 (WXFT-DT)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

UniMás: Channel 49 (KSTR-DT)

Philadelphia Area

UniMás: Channel 28 (WFPA-CD)

Houston Area

UniMás: Channel 67 (KFTH-DT)

Atlanta Area

UniMás: Channel 34.2 (WUVG-DT)

Washington, D.C. Area

UniMás: Channel 14.4 (WFDC-DT)

Boston Area

UniMás: Channel 27.1 (WUTF-TV)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

UniMás: Channel 66 (KFSF-DT)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming UEFA Champions League matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports