Where to watch Inter Milan today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Inter are one of the best clubs in Italian and European soccer. Founded on March 9, 1908, after a split with Milan Cricket and Football Club, which later was named AC Milan, the Nerazzuri are a highly decorated club.

To date, the club has won 20 Serie A titles, nine Coppa Italia trophies, three Champions League (previously European Cup) accolades, three UEFA Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

In this article, GOAL has assembled all the important information regarding Inter's upcoming games and broadcast details in the USA.

Live broadcast of Inter Milan matches

Where to watch Inter Milan documentaries

The latest documentary made on Inter was 'Inter - Due stelle sul cuore' (Translated: Inter - Two stars on the Heart), which was released in 2024. It is available on streaming platform Netflix.

Where to watch Inter Milan around the globe

Inter have a huge fanbase in the USA and fans are always eager to watch their favorite team in action. The Nerrazzuri's Serie A and Champions League matches are telecast on CBS Sport and can be streamed through Paramount+. Users can click on the link below and enjoy the free trial.

In case you are not in the USA but still want to watch their games, you can check the list below where GOAL has compiled certain regions along with the respective broadcasters for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Italy Sky Italia, DAZN, Mediaset Spain Movistar Plus+, DAZN Canada DAZN Canada, TSN Indian Subcontinent FanCode, Discovery+ Australia Optus Sport, beIN Sports Germany Sky Deutschland, DAZN UK TNT Sports 1 & 2, DAZN USA Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users. Please click on the link below to use the VPN service.

Where to watch Inter Milan with Spanish commentary

Want to watch Inter's soccer games with Spanish commentary sitting in the USA? While Univision will provide you with the Champions League games, the Serie A will be available on TUDN (Champions League also available here). You can use either Fubo Latino or DirecTV Stream to access TUDN and Univision feeds.

Where to buy Inter Milan tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Inter Milan tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Inter Milan kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Inter Milan kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.