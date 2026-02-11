Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Detroit Pistons v Chicago BullsGetty Images Sport
STREAM BULLS @ CELTICS IN-MARKETSTREAM BULLS @ CELTICS OUT-OF-MARKET
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Chicago Bulls today? Live basketball streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Below, we break down exactly how to live stream tonight's game as well as every Bulls game for the rest of the season - including which provides carry Chicago Sports Network and how to bypass blackouts if you are watching from out of state.

02/11 · @ Boston Celtics · 7.30pmChicago Sports Network
02/19 · vs Toronto Raptors · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
02/21 · vs Detroit Pistons · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
02/22 · vs New York Knicks · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
02/24 · vs Charlotte Hornets · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
02/26 · vs Portland Trail Blazers · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/01 · vs Milwaukee Bucks · 1.30pmChicago Sports Network
03/03 · vs Oklahoma City Thunder · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/05 · @ Phoenix Suns · 9.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/08 · @ Sacramento Kings · 9.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/10 · @ Golden State Warriors · 10.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/12 · @ LA Lakers · 10.30pmChicago Sports Network
03/13 · @ LA Clippers · 10.30pmChicago Sports Network
03/16 · vs Memphis Grizzlies · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/18 · vs Toronto Raptors · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/19 · vs Cleveland Cavaliers · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/23 · vs Houston Rockets · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/25 · @ Philadelphia 76ers · 7.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/27 · @ Oklahoma City Thunder · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/28 · @ Memphis Grizzlies · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
03/30 · @ San Antonio Spurs · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
04/01 · vs Indiana Pacers · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
04/03 · @ New York Knicks · 7.30pmChicago Sports Network
04/05 · vs Phoenix Suns · 3.30pmChicago Sports Network
04/07 · @ Washington Wizards · 7.00pmChicago Sports Network
04/09 · @ Washington Wizards · 7.00pmChicago Sports Network
04/10 · vs Orlando Magic · 8.00pmChicago Sports Network
04/12 · @ Dallas Mavericks · 3.30pmChicago Sports Network

For the Chicago Bulls, the broadcast landscape has changed significantly for the 2025–2026 season following the launch of their new dedicated network. Here is the updated guide for Bulls fans.

How to Watch In-Market

If you live in the Chicago area or the surrounding Midwest region (including parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin), the primary home for the Bulls is the new Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). This network replaced NBC Sports Chicago and carries the vast majority of regular-season games. To watch in-market, you can find CHSN on traditional cable providers like Xfinity, DIRECTV, and U-Verse. For those who prefer a digital experience, the team also offers CHSN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service that allows local fans to subscribe specifically to Bulls games for a monthly fee without a full cable package.

Chicago Bulls v Miami HeatGetty Images

How to Watch Out-of-Market

For Bulls fans living outside the Chicago broadcast region, NBA League Pass remains the gold standard. This service allows you to stream every Bulls game that isn't being nationally televised on networks like ESPN or TNT. You can purchase League Pass as a standalone subscription through the NBA app, or as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video or YouTube TV. Note that if the Bulls are playing a team in your current local market (for example, if you live in New York and the Bulls play the Knicks), that specific game will be blacked out on League Pass and must be watched on your local regional sports network.

How to Watch for Free

Bulls fans have a unique "free" advantage this season: Chicago Sports Network is available over-the-air (OTA). By using a standard digital antenna, fans in the Chicago area can often pick up the CHSN signal for free in high definition. This makes the Bulls one of the most accessible teams in the league for those without any paid subscriptions. Additionally, you can take advantage of free trials from services like Fubo (typically 5 days) during a heavy week of games, or use an antenna to catch nationally broadcast games on ABC or NBA TV at no cost.

Stream the Bulls live on Fubo today!Start free trial

How to Watch with a VPN

If you are a Chicago local traveling away from home, or if you are trying to use NBA League Pass to watch a game that is blacked out in your current area, a VPN is a vital tool. A VPN allows you to bypass geographic restrictions by making it appear as though your device is located in a different city.

  1. Install a VPN: Choose a high-speed provider such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN and install the app on your streaming device.
  2. Select a Server: Connect to a server in a city where the game is not being broadcasted locally (for instance, if the Bulls are playing in Milwaukee, connect to a server in Dallas).
  3. Start Streaming: Open your NBA League Pass or CHSN+ app. The service will see your new IP address and grant you access to the live stream as if you were in that non-restricted region.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting