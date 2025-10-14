Where to watch AMC? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is AMC?

Owned by AMC Networks, AMC is a channel that airs a variety of original television shows, documentaries, movies and other acquired TV shows. It's known for producing original scripted television series. Popular titles over the years include Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead and Mad Men.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch AMC through DirecTV, which offers new customers a five-day free trial.

Sling TV and YouTube TV also has it in their base plans. With Sling, it's available on any of its Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue combo plans but does offer a free trial available.

AMC+ is available for $9.99 per month on Sling too, with an introductory discounted price of $5 for your first month.

How much does it cost?

You can access AMC through any Sling TV plan, as well as on YTTV.

You can also subscribe to AMC+ via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and The Roku Channel.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming AMC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).