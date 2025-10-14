This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Where to watch AMC? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the AMC channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is AMC?

Owned by AMC Networks, AMC is a channel that airs a variety of original television shows, documentaries, movies and other acquired TV shows. It's known for producing original scripted television series. Popular titles over the years include Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead and Mad Men. 

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch AMC through DirecTV, which offers new customers a five-day free trial. 

Find the best deals

Sling TV and YouTube TV also has it in their base plans. With Sling, it's available on any of its Orange, Blue or Orange & Blue combo plans but does offer a free trial available.

AMC+ is available for $9.99 per month on Sling too, with an introductory discounted price of $5 for your first month.

How much does it cost?

You can access AMC through any Sling TV plan, as well as on YTTV.

ProviderMonthly cost
Sling Orange$45.99
Sling Blue$45.99
Sling Orange & Blue$60.99
AMC+ (add-on)$9.99 (via Sling TV)
DirecTVFrom $89.99
YouTube TV$82.99

You can also subscribe to AMC+ via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and The Roku Channel.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming AMC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel at the end of a billing cycle and start a new one or sign up for the combined Orange & Blue subscription to get the most out of the service.

DIRECTV monthly charges vary, depending on the package you select. The price range is between $79.99 and $154.99, for either the Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate or Premier package. Additonal add-ons are available for extra monthly costs.

In summary, Orange is the most stripped down, with less channels. Sling Blue has more channels, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if they’re available.

The two subscriptions can be combined with the more expensive package Sling Orange & Blue, which gets you all the channels and features of each subscription for $65.99 per month.

You can get in touch with DIRECTV's customer service on 800-531-5000.

Yes, you can access Sling TV through an Amazon Fire Stick simply by downloading the app to the stick and logging in.

No, DIRECTV does not include Netflix as standard, but can be added onto any package for an additional cost.

Yes, Sling TV is available on a monthly subscription plan, and are billed at the beginning of your 30-day month.

DIRECTV's bundles are in the higher price bracket when it comes to TV providers but it does offer a lot of channels and benefits to justify its price tag.