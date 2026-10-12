LaLiga - Game Week 8 12 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Sevilla will kick off at Oct 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Levante vs Sevilla is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and DirecTV Stream both carry the match, while Spanish-language coverage is available on ESPN Deportes. ESPN Select is also listed as a broadcast option.

Levante host Sevilla at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in what shapes up as a compelling LaLiga fixture between two clubs at very different points in the table.

Luis Castro's side are battling near the foot of the standings and need points to ease any early-season pressure. Sevilla arrive in far more comfortable territory, sitting fifth and showing the kind of defensive organisation that makes them a difficult team to break down.

Levante have shown they can produce in attack — a 5-2 win over Real Betis earlier in the campaign demonstrated that — but their recent run has been rocky, with defeats to Villarreal and Barcelona eating into their confidence.

Sevilla, managed by Luis Garcia, head into this fixture on the back of back-to-back clean sheets in LaLiga. That defensive solidity, combined with their position in the top five, marks them out as one of the division's more settled outfits at this stage of the season.

With Levante also generating headlines off the pitch — 14-year-old centre-back Diego Moyano has been called into first-team training by Castro, with a potential debut that would break La Liga's all-time youngest player record — there is no shortage of storylines surrounding the home side.

For viewers looking to catch all the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Levante vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Castro is without Hugo Sotelo and Etta Eyong through injury as he prepares his Levante side. With no suspensions to factor in, Castro's projected XI is expected to feature Mathew Ryan in goal, with a back line of Manuel Sanchez, Jeremy Toljan, Adrian De La Fuente, and Aissa Mandi. Jon Olasagasti and Oriol Rey are set to operate in midfield alongside Enzo Bardeli, with Roger Brugue and Ivan Romero supporting Thiago Fernandez in attack.

Sevilla head coach Luis Garcia is dealing with a lengthier injury list, with Kike Salas, Lucas Stassin, Ruben Vargas, and Marcao all sidelined. No suspensions are in effect for the visitors. Garcia's likely starting XI sees Odysseas Vlachodimos between the posts, with Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, Arouna Sangante, and Juan Iglesias forming the defensive unit, and Youssouf Fofana and Giorgi Kochorashvili among those expected to feature in midfield.

Form

Levante head into this match having taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home loss to Villarreal, and they were also beaten 2-4 by Barcelona in that run. The bright spot came earlier in the sequence, a 5-2 home victory over Real Betis on August 29. Across those five matches, Levante scored seven goals and conceded eleven, a return that reflects the inconsistency Castro's side have shown.

Sevilla's recent form tells a more positive story. Luis Garcia's side have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only defeat came against Aston Villa in a friendly, while their LaLiga record in that stretch includes wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia, both by a 1-0 scoreline, and a draw at Espanyol. Those consecutive clean sheets in league action point to a defensively disciplined side.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Levante won 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Sevilla were beaten 0-3 at home by Levante in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Levante have won three and Sevilla two, with the home side scoring 10 goals and conceding 12 across those meetings.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Levante sit 17th while Sevilla occupy fifth place, a gap in the standings that underlines the contrasting pressures on each side heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: