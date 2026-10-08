Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 9 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Today's game between Lens and Lyon will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Lens vs Lyon is available to watch live in the United States via the following TV channels and streaming services.

Lens host Lyon at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits two clubs moving in very different directions this season.

Lens have struggled for consistency in the league, collecting just one win from their last five Ligue 1 outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Monaco, and back-to-back league losses to Lorient and Strasbourg earlier in the run point to a side that has yet to find its footing under coach Yannick Cahuzac.

Lyon arrive at Bollaert in far stronger shape. Paulo Fonseca's side put four past Rennes without reply in their most recent outing and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions. That form has them sitting near the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The head-to-head record adds further weight to Lyon's credentials coming into this game. Their 4-0 win at home to Lens in May 2026 was the most recent meeting in the league, and Lyon have the better of this fixture across recent seasons.

Lens will need to be sharper in front of goal and tighter at the back if they are to reverse that trend on home soil. A number of absentees in their squad complicate matters further for Cahuzac.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs Lyon live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Lens vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lens head into this fixture without several players. Samson Baidoo, Maik Nawrocki, Saud Abdulhamid, Jhoanner Chavez, and Amadou Haidara are all listed as injured and unavailable for Yannick Cahuzac. No suspensions are reported for the home side. Cahuzac's projected XI includes Robin Risser in goal, with Jean-Clair Todibo, Pierre Ganiou, and Kyllian Antonio in defence, and Odsonne Edouard leading the attack.

Lyon report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Bollaert. Paulo Fonseca has a fully fit squad to choose from, with his projected XI featuring Dominik Greif in goal, Corentin Tolisso and Tyler Morton in midfield, and Ikoma Lois Openda in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Lens have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, and they also lost to Lorient and Strasbourg during the run. Their sole win came against Slavia Prague in the Champions League, a 3-2 away victory. Across the five matches, Lens have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Lyon have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five outings. They beat Rennes 4-0 in their most recent match and also defeated Auxerre 3-1 in Ligue 1. A 0-0 draw with Paris FC and a 1-1 draw at Le Havre were the only points dropped. Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded two across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 17, 2026, when Lyon beat Lens 4-0 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in the Coupe de France in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lyon have won three and Lens one, with one draw. Lyon have scored nine goals in those meetings compared to five for Lens.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Lyon's position near the top of the table reflects their strong early-season form, while Lens find themselves in the bottom half, making this a fixture with contrasting ambitions on either side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: